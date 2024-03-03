Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield rockers Bring Me the Horizon have won their first Brit award, celebrating with an expletive laden speech.

It means Stocksbridge High School, the former school of band members including singer Oli Sykes, now has two Brit award winning bands among its alumni, having also taught the Arctic Monkeys.

Stunned Oli let slip an expletive as soon as he arrived on stage as he expressed his surprise at the band picking up the award for the best alternative/rock act, bandmate Mat Nicholls observing: "We're off to a good start, anyway!"

(left-right) Matt Kean, Lee Malia, Oliver Sykes and Mat Nicholls of Bring Me The Horizon attending the Brit Awards 2024 at the O2 Arena, London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

But after gathering his thoughts, the singer added: "I really don't know what to say, because we really did not think we'd be winning this at all.

He joked: "Cheers to the Brits for making the voting system so complicated that only our fans could be arsed to vote!"

"I guess thanks to our fans because they voted. This is ****ing insane. Cheers to our management and family. I'm not going to say owt else."

It is the group's first Brit Award, although they performed at the ceremony in 2022 with Ed Sheeran on Bad Habits.

In January the group headlined a sold out homecoming show at Sheffield Arena.

They are expected to released their eight album in the summer, with some speculation that there may be a collaboration with the singer Billie Eilish.

The group currently consists of lead vocalist Oli Sykes, drummer Matt Nicholls, guitarist Lee Malia and bassist Matt Kean, and released their first album back in 2006.