News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Star readers poll reveals the most 'Sheffieldish' band that best captures city's spirit

Readers voted in a poll run by The Star to find the one band that could only have come from Sheffield
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 6th Feb 2024, 14:20 GMT

Some bands just have Sheffield running right through them.

The way they talk, the way they sing, perhaps the way they live their lives, they capture the spirit of the city in a way that makes you think that they could only have been produced here.

We have run an online poll to find out which of the bands is the most ‘Sheffieldish’ of them all – the most quintessentially Sheffield band ever.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

After running an appeal last week, we set the poll up, in a way that meant only one vote could be made per email address.

Now the polling has closed – and we have a result. In all, there were votes cast for 17 acts.

Here is the countdown, from number 17 to number one. Do agree with the people who voted?

We asked our readers to vote for the band ans singer that is the most 'Sheffieldish' - the group which has the city running right through their veins and capture its spirit more than any other. This was your verdict

1. The 17 Most 'Sheffieldish' bands

We asked our readers to vote for the band ans singer that is the most 'Sheffieldish' - the group which has the city running right through their veins and capture its spirit more than any other. This was your verdict Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mat Hook is the singer-songwriter, who was formerly the frontman of Sheffield indie rock band 'Kartica'. Mat recently released his first solo single, Runaway Road. Mat and Cartica were voted 10th. Votes: One per cent

2. Mat Hook / Kartica

Mat Hook is the singer-songwriter, who was formerly the frontman of Sheffield indie rock band 'Kartica'. Mat recently released his first solo single, Runaway Road. Mat and Cartica were voted 10th. Votes: One per cent Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Originally from Edlington and Denaby, between Rotherham and Doncaster, The Reytons pictured here next to the speedway posters at Owlerton Stadium in Sheffield, have had success with their Yorkshire songs with number one albums. Vote received: One per cent, joint 10th

3. 10 = The Reytons

Originally from Edlington and Denaby, between Rotherham and Doncaster, The Reytons pictured here next to the speedway posters at Owlerton Stadium in Sheffield, have had success with their Yorkshire songs with number one albums. Vote received: One per cent, joint 10th Photo: PR

Photo Sales
Heavy metal band While She Sleeps, originally from Renishaw just outside the city, pictured here with a young fan, won the best British Newcomers aware at the Kerrang awards in 2012, and have now shared 10th place in our poll. One per cent of our voters rated them as the most Sheffieldish band. Picture: Stuart Hastings, National World

4. 10 = While She Sleeps

Heavy metal band While She Sleeps, originally from Renishaw just outside the city, pictured here with a young fan, won the best British Newcomers aware at the Kerrang awards in 2012, and have now shared 10th place in our poll. One per cent of our voters rated them as the most Sheffieldish band. Picture: Stuart Hastings, National World Photo: stuart hastings

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield