Some bands just have Sheffield running right through them.

The way they talk, the way they sing, perhaps the way they live their lives, they capture the spirit of the city in a way that makes you think that they could only have been produced here.

We have run an online poll to find out which of the bands is the most ‘Sheffieldish’ of them all – the most quintessentially Sheffield band ever.

After running an appeal last week, we set the poll up, in a way that meant only one vote could be made per email address.

Now the polling has closed – and we have a result. In all, there were votes cast for 17 acts.

Here is the countdown, from number 17 to number one. Do agree with the people who voted?

Mat Hook / Kartica Mat Hook is the singer-songwriter, who was formerly the frontman of Sheffield indie rock band 'Kartica'. Mat recently released his first solo single, Runaway Road. Mat and Cartica were voted 10th. Votes: One per cent

10 = The Reytons Originally from Edlington and Denaby, between Rotherham and Doncaster, The Reytons pictured here next to the speedway posters at Owlerton Stadium in Sheffield, have had success with their Yorkshire songs with number one albums. Vote received: One per cent, joint 10th

10 = While She Sleeps Heavy metal band While She Sleeps, originally from Renishaw just outside the city, pictured here with a young fan, won the best British Newcomers aware at the Kerrang awards in 2012, and have now shared 10th place in our poll. One per cent of our voters rated them as the most Sheffieldish band. Picture: Stuart Hastings, National World