Nine iconic words and phrases you will only know if you are a true Sheffield native

There’s nowhere quite like Sheffield.

We’ve got a colourful city which is packed full of amazing history and character – as well as a selection of words and phrases that you’ll not hear elsewhere.

We have lots of unique words and phrases you are unlikely to hear if you venture away from the city – unless you bump into another Sheffielder.

Some of them have been exported across the world by the Arctic Monkeys.

But some of them will go right over the heads of people who don’t know our city.

However, language is constantly evolving through the years and slang can end up falling out of fashion.

We’ve picked nine classic traditional Sheffield sayings and expressions here – how many of them do you use?

1 . Sheffield's unique words and phrases We have put together a list of nine words and phrases that you'll not find outside our city. How many to you recognise or use?

2 . Mardy Mardy is a world used across the city which basically means sulky. It is well known to a wider audience since the Artic Monkeys recorded the song Mardy Bum.

3 . Bread cake Elsewhere, people general talk about a bread roll. In Sheffield we talk about a bread cake, often used for a chip butty.

4 . Bun If you ask for a bun in other parts of the country, you'd probably get something made of break, with currants in it. Here in Sheffield, you'll get what outsiders may call a fairy cake, or if they're American, a cup cake.