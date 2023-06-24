They’re the city band who sang the great Sheffield reference: “He talks of San Francisco, he's from Hunter's Bar.”

The same song, Fake Tales of San Francisco, also included the words: “You're not from New York City, you're from Rotherham.”

But after a triumphant headlining show at Glastonbury last night, some fans have claimed the Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner has developed an American accent – and a Vic Reeves style – in his singing!

The band from High Green were the Pyramid Stage's headline act on the first day of Glastonbury 2023, after a scare that they may have to miss the show because of Alex’s laryngitis.

Arctic Monkeys performing at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Picture date: Friday June 23, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Glastonbury. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

But he was up to the job, looking full of confidence and swagger. as he rattled off the songs, opened the show with Sculptures Of Anything Goes, before moving on to Brianstorm, and going through a long set which included the crowd favourites Mardy Bum and Fluorescent Adolescent , as well as other more recent songs.

But some commented on social media on the Yorkshireman’s accent.

@Justice4Rasiak said: "Any idea why Alex Turner is speaking in an American accent?" And @victoriacarlin_ tweeted: "Alex Turner still has it, just wish he’d swerve the American accent."

@Mettech_AV wrote: "#glastonbury2023 is it just me but Alex sounds nothing like the original lead singer he was, I loved he’s voice, been in the US too long, you’re from Sheffield keep to your roots you’re not Elvis" while @catterallwhite tweeted: "Just got in and put Glastonbury on... Alex Turner thinks he is Elvis reborn."

Others compared his latest style to television comedian Vic Reeves.

@ChrisJeffreys_ wrote: “Alex Turner causing Vic Reeves to trend, I love this.” @craig_g1985 said: “All the youngsters watching this thinking its great have no idea how...amazing this band was..stop singing every song like vic reeves pub singer.”

@winklefudge added: “I absolutely adore Arctic Monkeys, they are one of my favourite and most listened to bands. But we all know one of Indie's biggest mysteries is why Turner has turned into Vic Reeves!”

It was the latest show in the band's world tour which earlier this month saw them play two nights at Hillsborough Park.

