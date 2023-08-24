Pat Hutchinson says it is "just a matter of time" before someone else is seriously hurt on Ringinglow Road.

A concerned resident living on a main road out of Sheffield has warned it is "just a matter of time" before someone else is hurt by speeding motorists.

Pat Hutchinson, a retired French teacher who used to work at King Edwards VII school, has told The Star how Ringinglow Road is being treated as a "speed track" by motorists and cyclists.

She said: "From the Hammer and Pincers pub onwards it is shocking. It's just got worse and worse. I have asked so many times for a speed camera."

Pat, who has lived on Ringinglow Road since 1977, said she raised her concerns with local MP, Olivia Blake, who recommended a community speed watch scheme be set up to monitor the situation. However, Pat's concern is for the safety of students at a nearby school.

"It is just a matter of time," she said. "We are directly opposite Bents Green Special School. Even the cyclists go at ridiculous speeds past here.

"There are lots of kids who live around here now. It is very dangerous and it didn't used to be."

Parking near the school is said to be an issue as well. Pat said parked cars dangerously narrow the road, making her even more worried for the safety of the pedestrians, motorists and cyclists who use Ringinglow Road.

Pat Hutchinson, a retired french teacher, described how she thinks Ringinglow Road is turning into a "speed track". (Photo courtesy of Pat Hutchinson)

She told The Star: "One of my neighbours lived here for a long time and got so fed up with it she moved off the road around the corner."

In March this year, some 40 people staged a "die in" following the death of cyclist, Dr Adrian Lane, who was fatally injured in a crash on September 15, 2022.

Campaigners called for the junction between Ringinglow Road and Common Lane to be narrowed, so drivers are forced to slow down. There were also calls for a 20mph speed limit up to Ringinglow Village and a segregated cycle path.