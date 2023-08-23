The new report shows Ellern Mede Moorgate’s CQC rating went down following the inspection in May.

Ellern Mede Moorgate, a private hospital which provides inpatient care for young people with eating disorders, has been rated 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission in all categories except for being caring, where it is rated 'good'.

Despite poor morale among permanent staff, who said they felt "overworked, unsupported, and unable to take breaks", they treated patients with compassion and kindness, respected their privacy, and took them seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospital did not have enough staff who both "knew the children and young people well and received basic training and induction to keep them safe from avoidable harm".

Young patients said that, although physical restraint was used safely, it was inconsistent. This is due to the heavily-relied upon agency staff having been trained differently.

The service did not plan and manage the discharge of patients well, with no clear plans in place showing when they could expect to leave, and 80 per cent of inspected care records not being up to date.

Some staff had been asked by management to step up into more senior positions, without having undertaken the relevant training.

The hospital and school did not always have a qualified nurse on shift in each ward, which it must improve following the inspection to avoid breaching its legal requirements.