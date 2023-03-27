A ‘die in’ which blocked a Sheffield road in tribute to a much-loved Sheffield cyclist ended in confrontation with a motorist.

Some 40 people lay down on Ringinglow Road at the junction with Common Lane where Adrian Lane died after a collision with a car in September.

The protest lasted about 15 minutes. But videos from the scene - including from a drone - appear to show a white car crossing over the road and driving up the verge before coming to a halt at the die in.

Pat Hutchinson, of Ringinglow Road, said 'angry exchanges' followed and the incident ruined what had been an emotional tribute.

'Die in' on Ringinglow Road as spot where cyclist Adrian Land was fatally injured. Pic by Llamasteve

She added: “Just before it was due to end, a driver crossed the road at speed, mounted the grass, driving on the wrong side and almost hit me and my neighbour. A little boy standing nearby was terrified and several of the cyclists who were still lying in the road were very frightened, imagining that he was going to plough into them. When he was forced to stop he was most abusive.

“I wonder how this could happen, ruining this very emotional tribute to someone who died. I would like to think that the majority of Sheffield folk would react much more sensitively in this situation.”

Following Adrian’s death, friends and family launched ‘The Lane Campaign’ to fight for safer spaces for cyclists.

They want Ringinglow Road junction with Common Lane narrowed so drivers are forced to slow down, a 20pm speed limit up to Ringinglow village and a segregated cycle path.

Drone shot shows campaigners blocking the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane.

Sarah Cotton, campaign spokeswoman, said most motorists waited respectfully. And although shocking, the angry incident was 'fitting'.

She said: “In some respects it was a shame that the actions of one man bought the ‘die in’ to an abrupt end. However many cyclists felt this was a fitting end as it exemplifies the hostility of some - not all - motorists that they have to experience on a regular basis.”

The event, which had been months in the planning, was attended by friends, supporters and Bents Green residents.

Adrian’s partner Monica Bolado gave a speech before a mass ride to Sheffield Town Hall.

Adrian’s partner Monica Bolado, with a picture, of Adrian Lane, giving a speech.

Sarah added: “It was really emotional, with many tears. It touched those that knew Adrian as well as those that didn’t. We received so many words of support. Those cyclists lying on the ground knew very well this could be them. Two of the cyclists present had been involved in serious accidents themselves along that stretch. One at Common Lane - like Adrian - and one the junction up. We are so pleased to have their support as we appreciate just how hard it must be to lie back on that very same concrete.”

She added that although the council was unable to attend, campaigners received "very positive replies, condolences, well wishes and reassurances” that the authority wants to support cyclists in making Sheffield a safer space.

Dr Lane was returning to his Greystones home on September 15 when the accident happened. He died a short time later in hospital.

The father of two had been about to start a new life Monica in Spain.

The action lasted about 13-and-a-half minutes the time it took to play Shine On You Crazy Diamond by Pink Floyd before it was 'ended abruptly'.

