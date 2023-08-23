"Everyone knew him, and if you didn't, all you had to do was describe his dog Max and you would...he was just a remarkable gent."

A Sheffield community came together over the weekend to celebrate and remember a "wonderful man" who was allegedly killed nearly two weeks ago.

Roger Leadbeater was best known to the Westfield area as "true gent" who could be seen walking his beloved dog Max half a dozen times a day around the local green spaces.

The 74-year-old was well-known and liked by the many football teams who used the fields, who he supported from the sidelines whenever he and Max went by.

The community of Westfield in Sheffield came together on Sunday to celebrate and remember Roger Leadbeater, who was allegedly murdered on August 9.

Tragically, shortly before 11pm on August 9, Roger was found fatally injured on the parkland off Shortbrook Close, where he had been, as ever, dutifully out walking his Springer Spaniel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

But on Sunday, August 20, the Westfield community met on the same field Roger knew and loved to remember the upstanding 74-year-old.

Roger Leadbeater has been described as a "remarkable gentleman" and "doting" family man, who loved his dog Max and supported his local football teams.

Through a GoFundMe page, a friendly football tournament, and a "massive" raffle made up of donated prizes, Roger's friends and neighbours have raised nearly £3,000 to help his family with funeral costs.

Members of Sheffield Allstars FC U10s wore T-shirts printed in the 74-year-old's memory and supporters turned out in force for a coaches vs parents kickaround.

This stunning mural of Roger Leadbeater and his dog Max was unveiled at the community day, created by street artist @Pawski_H2i (left).

Karl Taylor, a member of the Westfield football community and an organiser behind the fundraising day, said: "It was absolutely excellent. The community has been brilliant to come together like this in the space of just over a week.

"[Roger] used to take his dog for a walk six or seven times a day around that field. Everyone knew him, and if you didn't, all you had to do was describe his dog Max and you would.

"He had time for anybody. He would come over and say 'are you alright' to absolutely anybody. He was just a remarkable gent."

The Westfield community raised nearly £1,800 over the course of the memorial day on August 20 through a raffle and friendly football tournament.

The day also saw the creation and unveiling of a stunning mural in the 74-year-old's memory by street artist @PawSki_H2i to watch over the field forever.

Karl said: "When everyone saw the finished portrait everyone had a smile on their face.

"Everyone knew why they were there and how sad most will have been, but the portrait gave everyone something to smile about.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to support the day, especially all our volunteers who made it possible. We had so many donations from local people and businesses for the raffle that it ended up taking us past the 5pm mark when we were meant to have finished. It was a brilliant day."

To learn more or support the fundraising appeal. visit the community's GoFundMe page.

Shortly after Roger's death, Emma Borowy, 32, of Fearnhead Close in Bolton, was charged with his murder.

Following his death, his family said in a statement: "Roger was a 74-year-old man out walking his beloved dog, Max, when his life was taken in the most brutal and cruel way. Even as Roger lay fatally injured, Max never left his side.

"Roger doted on his family and was a good, hard working and decent man. Even at 74, he still worked for Sheffield City Council, driving children to school with special needs.