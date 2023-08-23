Football fan's car ended up upside down inches from canal after Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United game

A shocking video shows the aftermath of a drink-drive crash after a football fan ploughed through a wall and landed upside down, after a Sheffield United match.

The Nottingham Forest supporter had been out celebrating victory against the Blades on Friday evening, when his night almost ended in tragedy next to a canal.

After getting behind the wheel of his black BMW, the 59-year-old motorist crashed through a wall before the vehicle landed on its roof on a canal towpath.

Police were called to The Great Northern Close, in Nottingham, following the smash shortly after 3am on Saturday and found the vehicle teetering over the water.

The driver, who went on a night out after the match, was treated in hospital for just minor injuries following his miracle escape.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink-driving after failing a road-side breath test.

Chief Inspector Jon Foy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The driver has had an exceptionally lucky escape.

"After watching Forest win, he went out in the city centre before getting behind the wheel.

"Moments later he crashed through a wall and had the car rolled any further it would have ended up in Nottingham Canal.

"Remarkably, his injuries were not serious. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre to be checked over and then taken into custody for questioning.

"He has since been bailed pending further inquiries. Needless to say we are treating this incident extremely seriously.

"The potential costs of drink-driving have been repeatedly laid bare by Nottinghamshire Police and our partners – it costs lives and will not be tolerated.

"Besides the obvious impact on innocent victims and their families, drink or drug driving can also have massive life-changing consequences for those who commit the crime.