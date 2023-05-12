The Arctic Monkeys have announced their UK and Ireland tour and tickets are selling fast. The Sheffield-born band will be touring the UK and Ireland, starting in Bristol at Ashton Gate Stadium on 29 May. Arctic Monkeys have been on the road touring their 2022 album, The Car.

The band, fronted by Alex Turner, will be performing to fans in Coventry, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Sheffield, Swansea, Southampton, London, Dublin and Glasgow. They will also be headlining at Glastonbury alongside Elton John, Gun N’ Roses and Lizzo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be supported by special guests, The Hives and The Mysterines.

The Arctic Monkeys have been nominated for the ‘Best Album’ category at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards. The Sheffield-formed rock band’s newest album, entitled ‘The Car’, has made the shortlist of just five albums for the award. Other artists nominated for the category include Fontaines D.C, Little Simz, SAULT, and Obongjayar. The awards will be held in London on 18 May 23 at Grosvenor House in London and fans are excited to celebrate exceptional songwriting and composition in music from the UK and Ireland.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates listed below:

29 May 23 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 May 23 - Building Society Arena, Coventry

2 June 23 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 June 23 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 June 23 - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 June 23 - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 June 23 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 June 23 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 June 23 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 June 23 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 June 23 - Emirates Stadium, London

17 June 23 - Emirates Stadium, London

18 June 23 - Emirates Stadium, London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

20 June 23 - Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 June 23 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

How to get tickets to see Arctic Monkeys in London

The Arctic Monkeys will be playing at London Riverside Stadium as part of their 2023 tour on 5 June 23 and there are various packages to choose from. Sadly, all the Executive Box offerings have now fully sold out but fear not, as there are plenty of other packages available.

Below we have listed your options and what you can expect to enjoy after purchasing your lucky ticket:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bronze tier - for £236.50 pp you get access via the private East Stand executive, a delicious arrival drink, a one course meal and executive concert seating.

Silver tier - for £276.50 pp you get red carpet entry, an arrival drink, a two course meal, executive concert seating and pre-concert entertainment too.

Gold tier - for £326.50 pp you get red carpet entry, an arrival drink, a three course meal, a private bar, executive concert seating, pre-concert entertainment and three drinks vouchers too.

Tickets are selling fast so to buy tickets for Arctic Monkeys at London Riverside Stadium visit their website here .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively for other destinations for Arctic Monkeys tickets visit Ticketmaster here .