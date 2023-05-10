Lana Del Rey upsets fans by threatening to pull out of Glastonbury because the line up only includes all-white males such as Arctic Monkeys, Guns N Roses and Sir Elton John.

Lana Del Ray has threatened to walk away from her performance slot at Glastonbury due to the fact that the line up includes mostly white, male stars. The 37 year-old singer was due to take to ‘The Other Stage’ on the Saturday afternoon of the festival which is to take place over the weekend of June 21-25, 2023.

After the festival organisers unveiled who would be headlining on the Pyramid Stage at the festival on Worthy Farm - Sir Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N Roses - there was backlash about the lack of diversity. The three acts closing each day are almost entirely composed of white men and this has angered the public.

Lana Del Ray has been confirmed as the final headlining act of BST Hyde Park 2023

Festival organiser, Emily Eavis, told The Guardian that a previously-planned female headliner had to cancel due to their touring schedule, which is why Guns N’ Roses were booked. She did not name the act who had dropped out, but expressed hopes that they would be able to play the festival within the next five years.

Lana Del Ray, who last year collaborated with Taylor Swift as the only featured artist on her 10th album, Midnights, has been vocal about the lack of diversity on her social media platforms saying: “Well, I’m actually headlining the 2nd stage. But since there was no consideration for announcing that, we’ll see.”

Billie Eilish, 21, has previously gushed about Del Rey, revealing that a photo of her was the background on her first ever phone so it is no surprise that female artists are backing the star.

To add insult to injury, a source has told The Sun that: “Lana is disappointed. She was proud to be doing a headline slot, but on the announcement graphic her name is buried among lesser-known artists”.

The headliners include The Arctic Monkeys who have been touring and played last night in Paris at the Accor Arena. The Sheffield-based rock band currently have two albums in the top 40 biggest selling albums of the year, ‘AM’ and ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’. It will be their third time topping the bill at the legendary festival.

Sir Elton John will also be performing and said to fans he "couldn’t be more excited" to be appearing at Glastonbury 2023 in what will be his final ever gig in the UK after more than 50 years on the road. "It’s a massive, massive coup for us to be able to get him here for the end of his tour," festival organiser, Emily Eavis, told the BBC .

Fans were quick to comment in support of Lana Del Ray’s grievances tweeting: “A bit surprised that the Pyramid headliners are all WHITE MEN… thought we were better than that. @glastonbury Festivals.”