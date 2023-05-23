Arctic Monkeys Ashton Gate gig: No banners or perfume allowed

Arctic Monkeys have banned perfume and banners at their Ashton Gate gig which is taking place on May 29.

Arctic Monkeys are playing at Ashton Gate Stadium on May 29 but have banned perfume, banners and umbrellas. The four-piece band from Sheffield will kickstart the first date of their UK and Ireland tour in Bristol on Bank Holiday Monday for the first time since 2006.

Ashton Gate Stadium has clearly stated that all bags will be searched on entry and anything larger than A4 size will not be permitted, meaning no banners. Also prohibited are cans, bottles or thermos flasks of any kind and no flammable liquids and aerosols which means no sneaky bottles of perfume.

Here is the stadium’s policy for banned items for the upcoming Arctic Monkeys show:

Glass, cans, bottles or thermos flasks of any kind

Flammable liquids and aerosols (including perfume, hairspray etc)

Laser pens/pointers

Large size golf umbrellas

Laptops, Ipads, professional cameras/video equipment

Signs, banners, flags, inflatables, selfie sticks

Air horns, whistles or other noise making devices

Knives or weapons, fireworks, confetti, glitter bombs or sprays

Your own alcohol

The Ivor Novello nominated rock band have been travelling around Asia and Europe promoting their seventh studio album ‘The Car’ which was released last year. They will begin their UK and Ireland tour in Bristol and then go on to perform at 13 more destinations at various locations. On June 23 they will headline on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival alongside Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

So far their setlist has changed from show to show but they are expected to play a variety of old and new songs from across their 20 year career including ‘505’, ‘I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor’ and ‘Do I Wanna Know?’. They will be supported by the Swedish rock band, The Hives, who celebrate their 30th year this year, alongside British four-piece, The Mysterines.

