Sheffield’s very own Arctic Monkeys are gearing up for two much-anticipated homecoming gigs next month.

And this week, an announcement has been made about two ‘after parties’ in Sheffield for fans to attend after the gigs in Hillsborough Park.

Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley and Matt Helders will return to the Steel City, where they gigged before hitting the big time, on June 9 and 10. They will perfom to their legion of fans in Hillsborough Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band is stopping off in Sheffield as part of a UK wide tour, which will also take them to Manchester, London, Dublin and Glasgow when they hit the road.

Sheffield's very own Arctic Monkeys are performing two gigs in Hillsborough Park in June, 2023

The Steel City gigs will be the band’s first live performances in the city since they sold out the Utilita Arena in 2018.

The Leadmill has two street parties planned outside the iconic city centre venue after the Hillsborough Park gigs.

In a Facebook post, The Leadmill said: “Join us straight from both shows for the biggest after parties in Sheffield, where we’ll be shutting down Leadmill Road just for the occasion and hosting the ultimate street party.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the initial annoucement of the homecoming gigs, Councillor Richard Williams said: “As local lads themselves the Arctic Monkeys were very keen to play in such an iconic location in terms of their music and their roots and they are passionate about coming back and giving back to the area.”