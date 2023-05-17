Arctic Monkeys and Harry Styles concerts mean Coventry City fans visiting the CBS Arena will have limited access to the car park so will have to park elsewhere.

Popstar Harry Styles will perform at the venue on May 22 and May 23 before Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys take to the stage on May 31. There are still a few tickets available for both performances although tickets are selling fast.

As both these artists are famed for their elaborate settings and stage performances it is likely that there will be a huge amount of construction required including lighting, extravagant sets and a vast amount of technical equipment.

Harry Styles. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Whilst this preparation takes place, car park B, which is normally allocated for Sky Blues fans shopping for tickets and merchandise, will be out of commission so fans need to plan ahead in order to avoid disappointment.

A statement from the clubs website said: "Due to the upcoming concerts at the Coventry Building Society Arena, there are car parking changes for the Coventry City Club Shop and Ticket Office.

"Parking is normally in Car Park B for the Ticket Office and Club Shop, however this is now in use for construction associated with the build up and break down for upcoming music concerts at the arena.

"Until further notice, supporters wishing to park on-site for the Ticket Office and Club Shop should instead use Car Park A and then make their way around the outside of the Arena. We thank fans for their co-operation."

How can I get tickets?

Harry Styles is coming to Coventry, Building Society Arena as part of the Love On Tour 2023 on 22 May and 23 May . To buy tickets for Harry Styles tickets visit See Tickets here

Arctic Monkeys are coming to Coventry Building Society Arena on May 31, 2023. To buy tickets for Arctic Monkeys tickets visit See Tickets here