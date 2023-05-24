News you can trust since 1887
The best bands and musicians from Sheffield according to our readers, including Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard

Sheffield has produced some amazing bands and musicians over the years, from The Human League and Def Leppard to the Arctic Monkeys.
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th May 2023, 05:20 BST

But with so many classic albums and hit singles between them, how do you choose which is the best musical act to have come out of the Steel City? That’s the question we asked our readers, and there was an amazing response.

More than 800 people had their say, with the responses showing the breadth of musical tastes within the city, and perhaps reflecting the generation gap as well. We’ve put together this list of the best Sheffield bands and musicians based on your responses.

We couldn’t include every selection unfortunately but these are the artists which cropped up most often, including a couple of surprising picks.

1. Best bands

The Longpigs, the 90s indie band featuring a young Richard Hawley and best known for their single She Said, were Sarah Garnett's pick, along with Frank White.

2. Longpigs

The Longpigs, the 90s indie band featuring a young Richard Hawley and best known for their single She Said, were Sarah Garnett's pick, along with Frank White. Photo: Submitted

There were lots of votes for ABC, fronted by Martin Fry and best known for The Look of Love. Kev Lowe wrote that his favourite Sheffield act was 'ABC by a country mile', while Nathan Davies and Ange Buckley were among many others to plump for the 80s new romantic band.

3. ABC

There were lots of votes for ABC, fronted by Martin Fry and best known for The Look of Love. Kev Lowe wrote that his favourite Sheffield act was 'ABC by a country mile', while Nathan Davies and Ange Buckley were among many others to plump for the 80s new romantic band. Photo: Submitted

The Arctic Monkeys are unsurprisingly top of many people's lists when it comes to Sheffield's best bands, with the boys from High Green referencing their home city in many of their song lyrics. Jamie Woodcock commented: "Arctic Monkeys for me. Alex Turner is a class writer." Craig Wilson wrote: "Arctic Monkeys, massive all over the world. Alex Turner is a brilliant songwriter in the class of Paul Weller and Morrissey. (I'm) so proud they are from Sheffield and High Green in particular."

4. Arctic Monkeys

The Arctic Monkeys are unsurprisingly top of many people's lists when it comes to Sheffield's best bands, with the boys from High Green referencing their home city in many of their song lyrics. Jamie Woodcock commented: "Arctic Monkeys for me. Alex Turner is a class writer." Craig Wilson wrote: "Arctic Monkeys, massive all over the world. Alex Turner is a brilliant songwriter in the class of Paul Weller and Morrissey. (I'm) so proud they are from Sheffield and High Green in particular." Photo: Jason Merritt/TERM

