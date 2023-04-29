Disney’s new Full Monty series is set to run this summer.

Keenly anticipated in Sheffield, residents have watched on as the production team has filmed the programme on the city’s streets over the last year or so. Camera crews have cropped up in various parts of the city. Now new details have been issued.

We have put together the definitive guide of what you need to know.

When can the new Disney+ Full Monty be seen?

Everything you need to know about the Disney+ Full Monty series, set in Sheffield.. Picture shows Robert Carlisle as Gaz, in front of the Crucible Theatre on Tudor Square, in Sheffield City Centre. PIcture: Disney+

It is due to premiere in June.

How long will is the Disney+ Full Monty series?

It will be eight episodes long.

Where was the Disney+ Full Monty filmed?

Filming began in Manchester initially, before moving to a number of locations around Sheffield:

> Gleadless Valley. The neighbourhood is believed to be home to Gaz’s tearaway daughter. In May, production crews took over Gleadless Valley Parish Church for a nighttime shoot, and the following day, they draped a blackout curtain over a resident's home for interior shots.

> Meadowhall. Robert Carlyle was spotted at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre during filming there in May. Shoppers were instructed to carry on as normal while the cameras rolled, meaning there is a chance they could feature in the background of scenes in the TV series.

> Sheffield city centre. In June, spectators were held behind barriers in Sheffield city centre as filming for The Full Monty took place on Surrey Street, near the back of the town hall and the Mercure Sheffield St Paul’s hotel.

> Upperthorpe. Residents saw crews filming on Sheffield’s steepest street, Blake Street, which was also used in the original series. Residents reported seeing the actor Miles Jupp there.

> Former Norton Aerodrome site. Was used as the operational base during filming for The Full Monty TV series.

> Brinsworth, Rotherham. Filming took place at The Winning Post bookmakers on Brinsworth Lane, in Brinsworth.

Which characters are in the new Full Monty series that we already know?

Among the lead cast reprising their fan-favourite roles are Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson as Gerald.

What new characters are in the new Disney+ Full Monty?

Talitha Wing plays Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny Schofield. Pictures have been released of her by the producers of the new show.

Other new cast members who will be seen for the first time include Paul Clayton as Lomper’s husband, Dennis; Miles Jupp as recent divorcee and housing officer Darren, who looks up to the Monty men for advice on navigating adult life; Sophie Stanton plays Hetty, a colleague and friend of Jean; and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary joins as Dilip, Deputy Headteacher at the school. Newcomers Dominic Sharkey and Natalie Davies appear as Destiny’s mates Cal and Tabani respectively, alongside Arnold Oceng, who plays a talented graffiti artist. Aiden Cook stars as wise-cracking twelve-year-old “Twiglet”, while Tupele Dorgu plays Destiny’s mother, Yaz.

What is new New Disney+ Full Monty about?