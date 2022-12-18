Keen-eyed viewers of The Crown may have spotted a South Yorkshire landmark on season 5 of the Netflix hit.

Filming for the latest series of the award-winning show about the royal family took place earlier this year at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, and there was some real life drama when gems and jewels worth £150,000 which were used as props in the programme were reportedly stolen from lorries in an overnight raid.

The interior of the huge stately home, which is undergoing a major restoration after years of neglect, stands in as Russia’s Ipatiev House bedrooms and banqueting hall in episode six of The Crown Season 5. Wentworth Woodhouse has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Netflix drama The Irregulars, Victoria, the first Downton Abbey film, Gentleman Jack and Darkest Hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season 5 of The Crown features Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Dominic West as Prince Charles, with Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana. It covers global affairs, including the collapse of the Soviet Union, and trouble within the Palace, including Charles and Diana’s divorce.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix via AP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wentworth Woodhouse is one of many filming locations for The Crown, which are listed in full below.

● Somerley House:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Highgrove (Prince Charles’ residence)

● Ardverikie Estate, Scotland:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wentworth Woodhouse, in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, where scenes for The Crown Season 5 were filmed. Photo: Gary Longbottom

○ Balmoral Castle (Queen’s Scottish residence)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Library

○ Drawing room

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Grand Staircase (501)

● Knebworth House:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Balmoral Castle (Queen’s Scottish residence)

○ Guest bedroom

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Ghillies Ball (501)

○ Sandringham Drawing Room & Church

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Lancaster House, London:

○ Buckingham Palace ER’s study (501)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Buckingham Palace Corridors

○ Gallery

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Throne Room

○ Music Room (502)

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Loseley Park

● Charterhouse, London:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ St James’ Palace (501, 505)

○ St Jame Palace Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Wrotham Park, Barnet

○ Buckingham Palace Audience Room (505, 504)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Buckingham Palace Servants Quarters (504)

○ Windsor Castle Library (502)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Kensington Palace Margaret’s Apartment Drawing Room (502, 504)

○ Gatcombe Park (505)

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Burghley House, Stamford:

○ Windsor Castle Royal Mews (502)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Windsor Castle Workshop (502)

○ Windsor Castle Corridors (504)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Windsor Castle Drawing Room (502, 504, 507, 508, 510)

○ Windsor Castle - ER’s Study (507, 510)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Windsor Great Park (502)

○ Lowther Horse Show (502)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Windsor Castle Fire EXT (504)

○ Windsor Castle EXT (508)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Windsor Castle Audience Room (504)

○ Windsor Castle Marble Room (504)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Windsor Castle Stables (504)

○ Windsor Castle St George’s Hall (504)

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Wilton House, Wiltshire:

○ Buckingham Palace Drawing Room (504, 505)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Philip’s Study (505)

○ Buckingham Palace State Room (504,505)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Buckingham Palace Dining Room (504, 505)

● Goldsmith’s Hall, London:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Sandringham (505)

● Wellington College:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Kensington Palace EXT (502, 504, 505, 508, 509, 510)

● Edlesborough ‘Church on the Hill’, Dunstable:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Windsor Castle Chapel INT (504)

● West Wycombe Park, Bucks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Villa Windsor/Duchess Bedroom

○ Villa Windsor

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Windsor Private Chapel INT (504)

● Ashridge House, Berkhampstead:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Sunninghill Park (Prince Andrew’s Residence)

● Champneys, Henslow:

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Buckingham Palace Swimming Pool (507)

● Cobham Hall School, Kent:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Eton College INT & EXT (507, 508)

● Greenwich Naval College, Greenwich:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Guildhall (504)

● Adwell House, Thame, Oxon:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Middlewick House, Parker-Bowles residence (505)

● Netherwylde Farm, Radlett:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Townsend’s French Residence (504)

● Wellington Riding Centre:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Windsor Horse Show (504)

● Hampton Estate:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Windmill House

AL FAYED LOCATIONS

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Waddesdon Manor, Bucks:

○ Waddeson Manor

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Paris Ritz Internal

○ Mohamed’s Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Ballroom (503)

○ Dodi/Mohamed country shoot (503)

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Halton House, RAF Halton:

○ Villa Windsor EXT (503)

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Sydney’s Bedroom (503)

● Denham Place, Uxbridge:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Fayed’s Park Lane Apartment INT (503)

● Camber Sands, Kent:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Chariots of Fire sequence (503)

● Brompton Cemetery, London:

Advertisement Hide Ad

○ Paris Cemetery (503)

NEW LOCATIONS LIST - SEASON 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Aked Street and Canal Road, Bradford - Ext Russian Streets. Housing Complex

● Basildon Park, Berkshire - Eaton Lodge

Advertisement Hide Ad

● BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place – ext BBC

● Beachy Head & Queens Hotel, Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Brompton Cemetery, London - Ext Paris Cemetery

● Bucks University, High Wycombe - Int Royal Brompton Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Cadogan Square, London - Int / Ext Knightsbridge Friend’s Flat

● Camber Sands – Chariots of Fire

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Camberwell Magistrates Court - Russian School and interior divorce court scenes

● Champneys, Henlow - Int Buckingham Palace Swimming Pool / Changing Room

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Cobham School, Kent - Eton School

● Dartmouth House, London - Int Tailor’s Shop & British Consulate General Alexandria

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Denham Place, Buckinghamshire – Fayed’s Mayfair apartment

● Deptford Estate in London (Princes’ Trust event)

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Epsom Racecourse, Surrey - Int / Ext Harbour Club

● Fairfield Hall, Croydon – ext/int Diana arrival for a Gala event

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Greenwich Magazine, London- Ext Parade Ground Hong Kong

● Hall Barn, Beaconsfield - Ext Sandringham Estate & Pond & Int Sandringham Smoking Room/ Courtyard (1918)

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Hammersmith Apollo, London – Kensington Cinema

● Hampton Estate, Farmham - Ext / Int Ray Mill House

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Launceston Place, London - Int Churchill Hotel Portman Square

● Mountbatten House, Basingstoke – Panorama Offices

Advertisement Hide Ad

● North Dean Village Hall, Upper North Dean - Ext Trimdon Colliery Polling Station

● QE2 Centre, Westminster – Tony Blair acceptance speech

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Serpentine Gallery, London

● SOAS Research Library, London - BBC White City Archive

Advertisement Hide Ad

● St Sophias Catherdral, London - Int Uspensky Cathedral Moscow;

● Tothil St, London – paps persue Fayed mercedes

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Trinity House, London– St James’ Brooks Club

● Upper Heyford, Bicester - Ext Russian Streets. Housing Complex

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Victoria House, London - BBC Broadcasting House

● Wellington Riding Centre, Berkshire – Windsor Show

Advertisement Hide Ad

● Wentworth Woodhouse, Yorkshire - Int Ipatiev House Bedrooms & Int Banqueting Hall

● Palace of Facets Kremlin; Int Moscow State Apartment

Advertisement Hide Ad