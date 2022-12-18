News you can trust since 1887
The Crown Season 5: All the filming locations for hit Netflix show, including Wentworth Woodhouse

Keen-eyed viewers of The Crown may have spotted a South Yorkshire landmark on season 5 of the Netflix hit.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

Filming for the latest series of the award-winning show about the royal family took place earlier this year at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham, and there was some real life drama when gems and jewels worth £150,000 which were used as props in the programme were reportedly stolen from lorries in an overnight raid.

The interior of the huge stately home, which is undergoing a major restoration after years of neglect, stands in as Russia’s Ipatiev House bedrooms and banqueting hall in episode six of The Crown Season 5. Wentworth Woodhouse has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Netflix drama The Irregulars, Victoria, the first Downton Abbey film, Gentleman Jack and Darkest Hour.

Season 5 of The Crown features Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Dominic West as Prince Charles, with Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana. It covers global affairs, including the collapse of the Soviet Union, and trouble within the Palace, including Charles and Diana’s divorce.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown (Alex Bailey/Netflix via AP)
Wentworth Woodhouse is one of many filming locations for The Crown, which are listed in full below.

● Somerley House:

○ Highgrove (Prince Charles’ residence)

● Ardverikie Estate, Scotland:

Wentworth Woodhouse, in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, where scenes for The Crown Season 5 were filmed. Photo: Gary Longbottom

○ Balmoral Castle (Queen’s Scottish residence)

○ Library

○ Drawing room

○ Grand Staircase (501)

● Knebworth House:

○ Balmoral Castle (Queen’s Scottish residence)

○ Guest bedroom

○ Ghillies Ball (501)

○ Sandringham Drawing Room & Church

● Lancaster House, London:

○ Buckingham Palace ER’s study (501)

○ Buckingham Palace Corridors

○ Gallery

○ Throne Room

○ Music Room (502)

● Loseley Park

● Charterhouse, London:

○ St James’ Palace (501, 505)

○ St Jame Palace Office

● Wrotham Park, Barnet

○ Buckingham Palace Audience Room (505, 504)

○ Buckingham Palace Servants Quarters (504)

○ Windsor Castle Library (502)

○ Kensington Palace Margaret’s Apartment Drawing Room (502, 504)

○ Gatcombe Park (505)

● Burghley House, Stamford:

○ Windsor Castle Royal Mews (502)

○ Windsor Castle Workshop (502)

○ Windsor Castle Corridors (504)

○ Windsor Castle Drawing Room (502, 504, 507, 508, 510)

○ Windsor Castle - ER’s Study (507, 510)

○ Windsor Great Park (502)

○ Lowther Horse Show (502)

○ Windsor Castle Fire EXT (504)

○ Windsor Castle EXT (508)

○ Windsor Castle Audience Room (504)

○ Windsor Castle Marble Room (504)

○ Windsor Castle Stables (504)

○ Windsor Castle St George’s Hall (504)

● Wilton House, Wiltshire:

○ Buckingham Palace Drawing Room (504, 505)

○ Philip’s Study (505)

○ Buckingham Palace State Room (504,505)

○ Buckingham Palace Dining Room (504, 505)

● Goldsmith’s Hall, London:

○ Sandringham (505)

● Wellington College:

○ Kensington Palace EXT (502, 504, 505, 508, 509, 510)

● Edlesborough ‘Church on the Hill’, Dunstable:

○ Windsor Castle Chapel INT (504)

● West Wycombe Park, Bucks:

○ Villa Windsor/Duchess Bedroom

○ Villa Windsor

○ Windsor Private Chapel INT (504)

● Ashridge House, Berkhampstead:

○ Sunninghill Park (Prince Andrew’s Residence)

● Champneys, Henslow:

● Buckingham Palace Swimming Pool (507)

● Cobham Hall School, Kent:

○ Eton College INT & EXT (507, 508)

● Greenwich Naval College, Greenwich:

○ Guildhall (504)

● Adwell House, Thame, Oxon:

○ Middlewick House, Parker-Bowles residence (505)

● Netherwylde Farm, Radlett:

○ Townsend’s French Residence (504)

● Wellington Riding Centre:

○ Windsor Horse Show (504)

● Hampton Estate:

○ Windmill House

AL FAYED LOCATIONS

● Waddesdon Manor, Bucks:

○ Waddeson Manor

○ Paris Ritz Internal

○ Mohamed’s Office

○ Ballroom (503)

○ Dodi/Mohamed country shoot (503)

● Halton House, RAF Halton:

○ Villa Windsor EXT (503)

○ Sydney’s Bedroom (503)

● Denham Place, Uxbridge:

○ Fayed’s Park Lane Apartment INT (503)

● Camber Sands, Kent:

○ Chariots of Fire sequence (503)

● Brompton Cemetery, London:

○ Paris Cemetery (503)

NEW LOCATIONS LIST - SEASON 5

● Aked Street and Canal Road, Bradford - Ext Russian Streets. Housing Complex

● Basildon Park, Berkshire - Eaton Lodge

● BBC Broadcasting House, Portland Place – ext BBC

● Beachy Head & Queens Hotel, Eastbourne

● Brompton Cemetery, London - Ext Paris Cemetery

● Bucks University, High Wycombe - Int Royal Brompton Hospital

● Cadogan Square, London - Int / Ext Knightsbridge Friend’s Flat

● Camber Sands – Chariots of Fire

● Camberwell Magistrates Court - Russian School and interior divorce court scenes

● Champneys, Henlow - Int Buckingham Palace Swimming Pool / Changing Room

● Cobham School, Kent - Eton School

● Dartmouth House, London - Int Tailor’s Shop & British Consulate General Alexandria

● Denham Place, Buckinghamshire – Fayed’s Mayfair apartment

● Deptford Estate in London (Princes’ Trust event)

● Epsom Racecourse, Surrey - Int / Ext Harbour Club

● Fairfield Hall, Croydon – ext/int Diana arrival for a Gala event

● Greenwich Magazine, London- Ext Parade Ground Hong Kong

● Hall Barn, Beaconsfield - Ext Sandringham Estate & Pond & Int Sandringham Smoking Room/ Courtyard (1918)

● Hammersmith Apollo, London – Kensington Cinema

● Hampton Estate, Farmham - Ext / Int Ray Mill House

● Launceston Place, London - Int Churchill Hotel Portman Square

● Mountbatten House, Basingstoke – Panorama Offices

● North Dean Village Hall, Upper North Dean - Ext Trimdon Colliery Polling Station

● QE2 Centre, Westminster – Tony Blair acceptance speech

● Serpentine Gallery, London

● SOAS Research Library, London - BBC White City Archive

● St Sophias Catherdral, London - Int Uspensky Cathedral Moscow;

● Tothil St, London – paps persue Fayed mercedes

● Trinity House, London– St James’ Brooks Club

● Upper Heyford, Bicester - Ext Russian Streets. Housing Complex

● Victoria House, London - BBC Broadcasting House

● Wellington Riding Centre, Berkshire – Windsor Show

● Wentworth Woodhouse, Yorkshire - Int Ipatiev House Bedrooms & Int Banqueting Hall

● Palace of Facets Kremlin; Int Moscow State Apartment

● White Waltham Aifrield - Int Gulfstream

