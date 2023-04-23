4 . Sheffield Lord Mayor bans Donald Trump from city, calling him a 'wasteman'

Magid Magid certainly made the most of his year in the chains as Sheffield Lord Mayor, garnering attention for his outspoken views and eyecatching fashion sense. Probably the stand-out moment was when he banned Donald Trump from Sheffield, branding him a 'wasteman', while wearing a sombrero in a show of solidarity with 'Mexicans, other Latins and all people suffering at the hands of the Trump regime'. He even invited members of Sheffield’s Mexican community to perform a traditional Mexican dance during an interim in the council meeting. He said at the time: "In this current climate of politics where fear and hate is widespread, the last thing we need is a world leader like Donald J Trump being a spurting cesspit of hate, stoking divisions between communities while scapegoating minorities." Photo: Submitted