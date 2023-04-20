It’s the time of year when the world of sport focuses on Sheffield.

The World Snooker Championships are well underway at The Crucible, and our picture gallery shows how people have been enjoying the city centre fan park, and taking a look at the television studio in the Winter Garden.

Fans and residents have packed the facility this week, trying out snooker tables, sitting down in deck chairs for food and drink, and watching the action on big screens which are placed in Tudor Square, next to the Crucible.

Can you see anyone you recognise in our gallery? They show fans from curious locals from Sheffield to others from around the world who have been there enjoying the sunshine and snooker.

1 . Fan Zone The World Snooker Championships are well underway at The Crucible, and our picture gallery shows how people have been enjoying the Sheffield city centre fan park, and taking a look at the television studio in the Winter Garden. Our gallery shows the best of the pictures. Can you see anyone you recognise? Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Cueing up Snooker fans enjoy the Fan Zone in Tudor Square as the World Championships get underway at The Crucible Theatre Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Snooker fans Snooker fans enjoy the Fan Zone in Tudor Square as the World Championships get underway at The Crucible Theatre Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Chatting Snooker fans enjoy the Fan Zone in Tudor Square as the World Championships get underway at The Crucible Theatre Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5