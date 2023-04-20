News you can trust since 1887
World Snooker Championships 2023 Sheffield: Picture gallery shows fans enjoying city centre fan park

It’s the time of year when the world of sport focuses on Sheffield.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Apr 2023, 06:12 BST

The World Snooker Championships are well underway at The Crucible, and our picture gallery shows how people have been enjoying the city centre fan park, and taking a look at the television studio in the Winter Garden.

Fans and residents have packed the facility this week, trying out snooker tables, sitting down in deck chairs for food and drink, and watching the action on big screens which are placed in Tudor Square, next to the Crucible.

Can you see anyone you recognise in our gallery? They show fans from curious locals from Sheffield to others from around the world who have been there enjoying the sunshine and snooker.

1. Fan Zone

Snooker fans enjoy the Fan Zone in Tudor Square as the World Championships get underway at The Crucible Theatre

2. Cueing up

Snooker fans enjoy the Fan Zone in Tudor Square as the World Championships get underway at The Crucible Theatre

3. Snooker fans

Snooker fans enjoy the Fan Zone in Tudor Square as the World Championships get underway at The Crucible Theatre

4. Chatting

