Pedestrian killed in Doncaster crash named by police
A pedestrian killed in a collision in Doncaster has been named by the police as officers continue to investigate the death.
Alan Westerman, aged 75, died in a collision in Sprotbrough on Saturday, November 2 after he was struck by a silver Land Rover Discovery after it had been involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van.
The incident took place on Melton Road, close to the junction with Park Drive, in Sprotbrough.
Members of the public battled to save Mr Westerman but he died at the scene before emergency services arrived.
He has since been released on bail.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 583 of November 2.