Alan Westerman, aged 75, died in a collision in Sprotbrough on Saturday, November 2 after he was struck by a silver Land Rover Discovery after it had been involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van.

The incident took place on Melton Road, close to the junction with Park Drive, in Sprotbrough.

Alan Westerman

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

POLICE: Missing teenage girl from Sheffield found safeMembers of the public battled to save Mr Westerman but he died at the scene before emergency services arrived.