The 14-year-old, who attends Westbourne School in Broomhill, was about to board a bus outside All Bar One on Leopold Street when he was attacked yesterday afternoon.

The Woodhouse teenager was helped by two fellow passengers who intervened and helped him onto the bus and out of harm’s way.

Leopold Street in Sheffield city centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mum, who has reported the incident to South Yorkshire Police, is seeking witnesses to the incident.

Her son and two witnesses who have already come forward have provided a detailed description of the attacker and CCTV footage from cameras in the city centre is to be reviewed.

The boy’s mum said: “He was on his way home from school and just waiting for the Number 30 TM Travel bus from outside All Bar One on Leopold Street when a group walked towards him and he assumed they were going to get on the bus too.

“But instead, one of the group, who he said he thought was older than him, grabbed him from behind, punched him in his face and pulled him into the ground, where he was kicked several times.

“He said the others in the group were laughing and egging the attacker on.”

The boy’s mum said that a woman in front of him in the bus queue ‘dragged’ him on the bus away from the thug and a woman behind also helped her son.

“I can’t thank the two women enough for what they did,” she said.

“I dread to think what might have happened if they had not intervened. But what has appalled me is that in broad daylight at the time of day, when it would have been busy, nobody else helped.”

She said the incident has affected her son’s confidence and she is urging anyone with information to come forward to help police officers trace the attacker.

He was black and had dark hair which was curly on top and shaved at the sides. He was wearing a green tracksuit.