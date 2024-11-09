Our city is known for its rich industrial heritage, booming music scene and lively arts community - but according to Street Art Sheffield, it also has hundreds of incredible street art murals that brighten up its streets.

Thanks to Instagram, this incredible art is celebrated worldwide. But with nearly 40K posts for #sheffieldstreetart and #streetartsheffield on the platform, which murals are capturing the most hearts and shares?

By tracking #streetart for Sheffield over the summer, TransPennine Express has identified the murals and artists that are getting the most Insta-love.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience and transformation director for TransPennine Express, said: “The North and Scotland boasts some of the UK’s most captivating street art murals, enhancing the appeal of our cities and driving travel and economic growth.

“These vibrant artworks attract both tourists and locals, boosting local businesses and displaying the region’s unique cultural heritage.

“At TransPennine Express, we are proud to connect the North, enabling travellers to experience these vibrant cities firsthand.”

The full study, including a breakdown of the most Instagrammed street art murals for each of the biggest northern UK cities, can be found by clicking here

1 . Wadsley Lane In 10th place: Liam Palmer mural – Painted by Paul Staveley, located by Wadsley Lane, Hillsborough. | @streetartsheffield

2 . Alma Street Ninth place goes to The Fat Cat – painted by Matt Cockayne, located on Alma Street, in Kelham Island. | @starbuckruss

3 . Chaucer Yard mural In eighth place is the Chaucer Yard mural – painted by Jo Peel, located on Chaucer Yard, in Highfield. | @streetartsheffield