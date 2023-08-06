The Norfolk Arms, in Grenoside, closed around three years ago but major renovation plans were recently approved

Hopes of a once popular Sheffield pub reopening have been raised, after it was put up for sale with a £650,000 asking price.

The Norfolk Arms pub on Penistone Road, in Grenoside, had an impressive 4.3-star Google rating, based on more than 150 reviews, before it closed around three years ago. One fan called it a 'fantastic' pub, while another praised the 'lovely food and friendly staff' there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now gone on the market with Fleurets. The listing on Rightmove describes it as a 'substantial pub development opportunity'. Plans by True North Brew Co to renovate and extend the pub, which included demolishing the rear conservatory, adding an extension at the back and linking the pub with the outbuilding, were approved by Sheffield Council just last month.

Plans to bring Norfolk Arms pub 'back to its former glory'

The planning application stated how the proposed renovations to the building, which dates back to the 19th century and has been extended over the years, would 'allow for an improved offer including a food proposition'. "Following the much needed works, The Norfolk Arms, it is hoped, will be brought back to its former glory and re-establish its popularity within the City," the applicant added.

The listing describes how the pub, which has parking, a large garden and additional land, is large enough to cater for 165 covers inside and 146 outdoors. The 'very busy' main road location within a 'densely populated suburb' are listed as factors in the pub's potential revival.