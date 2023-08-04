Developer Citu wants to do the leisure elements of the scheme first to create a place 'to visit and enjoy'

A new housing estate with bars, a bakery and music venue is set to transform a derelict part of Sheffield, starting in autumn, a developer has announced.

Leeds firm Citu has unveiled plans to revamp six disused buildings, including the former Spartan steelworks, on Attercliffe Road and build 447 timber framed flats and houses between Effingham Road and the River Don, and a footbridge over it.

Attercliffe Waterside is set to have a new footbridge over the Don.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first phase of the Attercliffe Waterside scheme which could eventually see more than 1,000 homes built on both sides of the river including Ripon Street open space.

If approved, work will begin on the leisure and commercial elements of the scheme in the autumn, Citu says, set to complete in 2024, and construction of the homes start in 2025.

Chris Thompson, of Citu, said: “Our vision is for this area to become a new destination in Sheffield, filled with independent, creative and spirited businesses to kickstart the regeneration of Sheffield’s East end.

“For so long, this part of the city has remained derelict and underused, and we were keen once the development deal was signed in May to swiftly move forward with our planning submission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leisure and commercial elements of the scheme would be done first, he added, “to put this area on the map as a place to visit and enjoy.”

He said: “We’re not just building homes, we’re creating a new neighbourhood complete with its own identify, one that incorporates the heritage and beautiful waterside location of this place. And underpinning this, is our ambition to establish a low carbon community that will enable future generations to live more sustainable lifestyles.”

Chris Thompson, managing director of Citu.

Citu has major ambitions for the scheme to “set new standards of sustainability for Yorkshire”, he added, building on its "low-carbon" residential neighbourhoods in Kelham Island and south of Leeds city centre.

The land in Attercliffe is owned by Sheffield Council. Earlier this year it spent £2.8m buying out the Duke of Norfolk and Canal and River Trust. It is also giving Citu £1.7m ‘to help address abnormal costs that will overcome viability issues.