La Coupe: Popular Sheffield hairdresser closes city centre salon and leaves note

The departure of the business leaves a prominent hole at the shopping centre

By David Walsh
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:51 BST

A popular Sheffield city centre hair salon has closed, leaving an explanation in the window.

La Coupe in Orchard Square put a note up thanking customers for their loyalty and support over the years. It went on to explain it had been hit by rising costs.

It states it is reopening at 474 Ecclesall Road, with an entrance through the Arnold & Co clothes shop.

The loss of the business leaves a prominent hole in Orchard Square, which is up for sale boasting it was more than 90 per cent let.

Canopy in Orchard SquareCanopy in Orchard Square
It comes as a huge canopy is being installed to protect the centre from increasingly unstable weather.

Awnings are also being fitted above shops as part of a revamp funded with £990,000 from the taxpayer.

The grant, announced in November, followed by the sales process, have sparked a debate about the use of public money. Orchard Square is owned by private firm London and Associated Properties.

