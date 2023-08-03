News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
Ndiaye’s emotional goodbye message to United ahead of Marseille move
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

True North Brew Co: Legendary Sheffield pub company behind The Forum, Broadfield and Riverside goes bust

The company’s venues, brewery and distillery will keep running, safeguarding more than 300 jobs, after a deal was done to shed debts.

By David Walsh
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 13:30 BST

A top independent Sheffield pub company has gone bust and relaunched after shedding its debts.

True North Brew Co was one of the city’s most high profile breweries and ran The Forum on Devonshire Street, the Riverside at Kelham, the Broadfield and the Waggon and Horses in Millhouses, and seven other venues in Sheffield and Barnsley. It also made gin and vodka.

Kane Yeardley, of the True North Brew Co, which has gone bust.Kane Yeardley, of the True North Brew Co, which has gone bust.
Kane Yeardley, of the True North Brew Co, which has gone bust.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But after struggling through Covid it was felled by the cost of living crisis, which has seen the price of food, energy and staff costs soar. 

Bosses called in administrators who arranged a 'pre-pack sale' allowing the firm to drop its debts and continue with the same staff but a new name: Cocktails and Craft Beers Limited. The amount owed has not been revealed but the deal saved 325 jobs, according to administrator Howard Smith.

He added: “True North Brew Co’s pubs and bars have long been a popular destination for customers across South Yorkshire, but the impact of lockdowns and hyperinflation have placed an enormous amount of pressure on the business.

The Forum shortly after opening.The Forum shortly after opening.
The Forum shortly after opening.

“After exploring a number of options, we’re pleased to have concluded this transaction which will see the continued operation of the company’s venues, brewery and distillery, and which importantly, safeguards over 300 jobs. We wish the management team all the best for the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Companies House lists the directors of Cocktails and Craft Beers as Sean Kelly, Alexander Liddle and Kane Yeardley. Its new address is at The Forum at 127-129 Devonshire Street.

The original business started in 1992 when Kane Yeardley bought an old, disused warehouse and turned it into the Forum.

Related topics:JobsBarnsleyGinPubsCocktailsBars