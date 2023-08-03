The company’s venues, brewery and distillery will keep running, safeguarding more than 300 jobs, after a deal was done to shed debts.

A top independent Sheffield pub company has gone bust and relaunched after shedding its debts.

True North Brew Co was one of the city’s most high profile breweries and ran The Forum on Devonshire Street, the Riverside at Kelham, the Broadfield and the Waggon and Horses in Millhouses, and seven other venues in Sheffield and Barnsley. It also made gin and vodka.

Kane Yeardley, of the True North Brew Co, which has gone bust.

But after struggling through Covid it was felled by the cost of living crisis, which has seen the price of food, energy and staff costs soar.

Bosses called in administrators who arranged a 'pre-pack sale' allowing the firm to drop its debts and continue with the same staff but a new name: Cocktails and Craft Beers Limited. The amount owed has not been revealed but the deal saved 325 jobs, according to administrator Howard Smith.

He added: “True North Brew Co’s pubs and bars have long been a popular destination for customers across South Yorkshire, but the impact of lockdowns and hyperinflation have placed an enormous amount of pressure on the business.

The Forum shortly after opening.

“After exploring a number of options, we’re pleased to have concluded this transaction which will see the continued operation of the company’s venues, brewery and distillery, and which importantly, safeguards over 300 jobs. We wish the management team all the best for the future.”

Companies House lists the directors of Cocktails and Craft Beers as Sean Kelly, Alexander Liddle and Kane Yeardley. Its new address is at The Forum at 127-129 Devonshire Street.