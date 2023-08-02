The venture continues the trend for very small bars.

A new real ale micropub is opening in Sheffield city centre as the trend for small bars continues.

Two & Six Micropub is 'opening soon' at 26 Snig Hill in the row of shops below the city centre police station.

Two & Six Micropub is opening at 26 Snig Hill in the row of shops below the police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its Facebook page states it will offer a ‘varied range of cask ales, craft beers, wines and spirits’.

And it is set to take the unit formerly occupied by The Social which is permanently closed.

The business appears to be run by Eight Cats Leisure Ltd, a firm set up in May and based in Wincobank. Daniel Carter and Juliet Portchmouth are listed as directors.