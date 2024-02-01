MOBO Awards Sheffield 2024: Sugababes to perform as more acts announced - how to watch and get tickets
The Sugababes and Sheffield's own Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill will both receive special awards at the ceremony
The Sugababes are set to perform at the MOBO Awards in Sheffield, where they will be honoured for their contribution to music, it has been announced.
There will also be a special accolade for the Sheffield-born Olympic champion heptathlete Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.
The Sugababes, who will perform a medley of their greatest hits during the ceremony at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Wednesday, February 7, are among the latest group of performers to be confirmed.
Which acts have been announced for the MOBO Awards in Sheffield?
Grime star Ghetts and rapper Cristale have also joined the line-up alongside Soul II Soul, DJ Spoon and Byron Messia, who were announced previously.
The Sugababes will receive the MOBO Impact Award on the night, in recognition of their 'enduring legacy' and their influence on a new generation of artists including Little Mix and FLO.
The band, who have racked up six number one singles, said: "MOBO Awards, thank you for presenting us with 2024's Impact Award!
"To be able to look back on our two decades plus journey and be told that our music has touched so many people - even inspiring other artists - is something to be proud of.
"We are really looking forward to celebrating with everyone and performing at this year's show."
How to watch MOBO Awards 2024
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill will receive the Paving the Way Award, recognising not just her incredible sporting achievements but her influence as an 'inspirational' role model and a passionate advocate for local charities close to her heart, which the awards organisers said made her a 'true national and local treasure'.
She said: "Paving the way goes beyond winning a medal, it's about creating paths for others like myself.
"So if I’ve inspired young people to pursue their dreams and take up sports then I’m doing my job. Grateful for this honour - here's to inspiring and being inspired!"
Who are Ghetts and Cristale?
Grime music pioneer Ghetts, who won Best Male Act at the 2021 MOBOs, will perform hot on the trail of his new album On Purpose, With Purpose and his forthcoming headline tour.
Rising UK rap star Cristale, also known for her poetry and acting, first hit public consciousness in 2022 with the viral hit 'Bong Bing', while her debut EP What It’s Like To Be Young earned her a MOBO Best Newcomer nomination.
Her 2023 track Roadents featured in the final series of Top Boy, on which she made her TV acting debut, and she also stars in MOBO nominee Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut film The Kitchen.
The 26th MOBO Awards will be hosted by Babatúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack, with MOBO-nominated broadcaster and cultural commentator Zeze Millz as the roaming co-host.
The nominees, including Stormzy, Little Simz, Central Cee, Jorja Smith and Doja Cat, were announced earlier this week.
The MOBOs are the UK's biggest and most prestigious celebration of Black music and culture.
Tickets for the ceremony at Utilita Arena Sheffield are available at mobo.com/tickets.
The ceremony will be live streamed on YouTube (youtube.com/mobotv), with BBC One broadcasting the 26th MOBO Awards: Access All Areas on Friday, February 9 February, at 11.30pm.