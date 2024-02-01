Watch more of our videos on Shots!

2024 is a big year for Sheffield – and this is a big week!

This month, Sheffield hosts the MOBO Awards which is the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culure. I am delighted to see this celebration of talent come to our city.

The MOBO awards is one of Europe’s biggest music award ceremonies but for Sheffield, this goes beyond the red carpet and the awards show. The MOBO organisation has a social purpose which is about creating positive change, increasing representation, and providing a platform for talent.

These values align with what we want to achieve here in Sheffield. We want to create a culture where everyone can realise their talent and thrive.

The MOBOs will put the spotlight on Sheffield and we’re using the awards to put the spotlight on Sheffield’s talent.

We’re a city of innovators, makers and creators with so much untapped talent. That’s why this week we’re making space to celebrate and develop it and to provide opportunities for people that don’t always get them. We’ve worked hard with MOBO to organise a brilliant set of fringe events.

Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt

We’ve organised an expert panel event so that young people can hear from big names in the music industry names about how to get into the industry. Experts from Sony Music, Warner Music and Universal Music will be sharing their insights. At another event, up and coming artists, DJs and local dance groups from Sheffield will take to the stage to showcase their talent.

Then on the day of the awards, there will be a celebration of Sheffield’s black culture in Winter Garden, with over 25 stalls and music acts helping us warm up for the main event which is taking place at the Utilita Arena.

Music runs through our blood and we are really keen to ensure that MOBO leaves a lasting legacy in the city. A big part of that is about inspiring the next generation and showing where their dreams could take them.

So it’s brilliant that our local schools will also be getting involved in the action as they explore the impact of black music and culture. Primary and secondary schools citywide have signed up to learn and perform ‘Blinded By Your Grace’ by Stormzy, and the Sheffield Music Hub are also putting on workshops with music artists, to help re-engage young people with education.

This event is going to be a fantastic celebration of unity and diversity and will showcase the incredible music and culture that city has to offer. It is the perfect opportunity for everyone to come together. Major citywide events like this create a shared sense of belonging and make us proud to call Sheffield our home. Both our draft Council Plan, and the Sheffield City Goals lay out big ambitions for the city and focus on creating a place where our young people can succeed.

