The nominees for the 26th annual MOBO Awards have been announced ahead of an all-star night in Sheffield next week.

The UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture is coming to the Steel City on February 7 at the Utilita Arena.

Little Simz has four nominations, matching Stormzy, for the MOBO Awards at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on February 7, 2024.

With exceptional artists like Stormzy, Little Simz, Central Cee, Jorja Smith and Doja Cat all in the running, it is expected to be a star-studded night and a memorable show for fans, viewers at home, and artists alike.

Recent years have seen hosts Chunkz and Yung Filly, Maya Jama and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as well as performers Nile Rodgers, Craig David, Cat Burns, Cardi B, Davido, Tems and many others. This year's awards will be hosted by comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and presenter Indiyah Polack

Who are the nominees for MOBO Awards 2024 in Sheffield?

Here is the full list of nominees for the 26th annual MOBO Awards at Shefield Utilita Arena on February 7.

Best Male Act: Central Cee, Dave, D-block Europe, J Hus , Nines, Stormzy

Best Female Act In Association With Shea Moisture: Flo, Jorja Smith, Little simz, Mahalia, Pinkpantheress, Raye

Album Of The Year: Ezra collective – ‘Where I'm Meant To Be’, J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’, Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’, Potter Payper – ‘Real Back In Style’, Raye – ‘My 21st Century Blues’, Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’

Song Of The Year Supported By BBC Radio 1xtra: Central Cee & Dave - 'Sprinter', J Hus Feat. Drake - 'Who Told You', Jorja Smith - 'Little Things', Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice - 'Boys A Liar Pt.2', Raye & 070 Shake - 'Escapism', Stormzy - 'Hide & Seek'

Best Newcomer: Ama Lou, Antslive, Debbie, Jayo, Nippa, No Guidnce, Rimzee, Strandz, Tamera, Tunde

Video Of The Year: Antslive - 'Number One Candidate' (Directed By Tom Emmerson), Enny - 'No More Naija Men' (Directed By Otis Dominique), Jords - 'Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay Feat. Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium' (Directed By, Renee Maria Osubu), Little Simz - 'Gorilla' (Directed By Dave Meyers), Stormzy - 'Mel Made Me Do It' (Directed By Klvdr), Tion Wayne - ‘Healing' (Directed By Wowa)

Best R&B/Soul Act: Bellah, Jaz Karis, Mahalia, Ragz Originale, Sampha, Sault

Best Hip Hop Act: Avelino, Clavish , Digga D, Enny, Fredo, Giggs, Little Simz, Loyle Carner, Nines, Potter Payper

Best Grime Act: Bugzy Malone, Duppy, Flowdan, Manga Saint Hilare, Novelist, P Money

Best Drill Act Supported By Trench: Central Cee, Headie One, K-Trap, Kwengface, M24, Russ Millions, Teezandos, Unknown T

Best International Act (Us): Doja Cat, Drake & 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, Sza, Victoria Monet

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film: Adjani Salmon As Kwabena in ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’, Damson Idris As Franklin Saint in ‘Snowfall’, Déja J. Bowens As Vita in ‘Champion’, Idris Elba As Sam in ‘Hijack’, India Amarteifio As Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’, John Boyega As Fontaine in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’, Lashana Lynch As Izogie in ‘The Woman King’, Letitia Wright As Shuri in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Malcolm Kamulete As Bosco in ‘Champion’, Vivian Oparah As Yas in ‘Rye Lane’

Best Media Personality Supported By Bet UK: Alison Hammond, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Henrie Kwushue, Madame Joyce, Maya Jama, Pressed Podcast, Remi Burgz, Shxtsngigs, Specs Gonzalez, Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act In Association With Loco Music: Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), Asake (Nigeria), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Libianca (Cameroon), Rema (Nigeria), Tyla (South Africa), Uncle Waffles (Eswatini), Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Caribbean Music Act: Byron Messia, Destra, Kabaka Pyramid, Popcaan, Shenseea, Valiant

Best Jazz Act Supported By Jazz FM: Blue Lab Beats (UK), CKTRL (UK), Ezra Collective (UK), Masego (US), Reuben James (UK), Yazmin Lacey (UK)

Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall: Alt Blk Era, Arlo Parks, Deijuvhs, Kid Bookie, Skindred, Young Fathers

Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Bema & Mixmag: Aluna, Nia Archives, Pinkpantheress, Salute, Shygirl, Tsha

Best Producer Supported By Complex UK: Inflo, Kyle Evans, M1ONTHEBEAT, P2J, Steel Banglez, TSB

Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel: Annatoria (UK), Calledout Music (UK), Guvna B (UK), Limoblaze (Nigeria), Tofunmi Adorna (UK), Triple O (UK)

MOBO is partnering with BBC One for the fourth consecutive year to broadcast a special behind-the-scenes show, which will include exclusive backstage content, never-before-seen performances and interviews from the award ceremony. More details of the live-stream and broadcast are to be announced.

MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE said: "MOBO are excited to be kicking off the 2024 Awards season and heading to the city of Sheffield for the very first time for the 26th MOBO Awards.

"Our desire to bring MOBO to different cities across the UK has always been rooted in the desire to unite massive talent from a local and global level, as well as fans, to deliver an iconic music experience rooted in celebrating Black music’s present and future, as well as elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

"Now in its twenty-sixth year, the MOBO Awards continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase creativity, culture, and excellence. As we prepare to celebrate a few cultural milestones next year, the groundbreaking work MOBO does to empower and uplift underrepresented talent beyond the stage will also be at the forefront. Prepare for an unmissable night of iconic performances and surprises as we celebrate artistic excellence, MOBO’s enduring legacy, and a game-changing future."

For a quarter of the century, MOBO has been proudly celebrating and elevating black music in the UK. Its 26-year legacy has seen MOBO be pivotal in supporting the growth of British Black music on a global scale, championing homegrown talent, and setting the standard in Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Grime, Drill, Gospel, Jazz, Reggae, African music, Electronic/Dance, Alternative music and beyond.

Since its inaugural ceremony in 1996 at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms, MOBO Awards has become a calendar staple in the UK and its iconic trophy now one of the highest accolades in music.

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: "We are thrilled to welcome the MOBO Awards to Sheffield and welcome thousands of people to celebrate music of Black origin at one of Europe’s biggest music award ceremonies.