Start the celebrations early with a huge line-up of talent across Sheffield.

Sheffield will celebrate the black culture with a line up of shows and events the whole city can enjoy in the run-up to the MOBO Awards this February.

The MOBO Awards comes to the Steel City earlier than expected this February 'MOBO Awards Sheffield - The Fringe,' a collaboration with the city council to celebrate local black culture.

'MOBO Awards Sheffield – The Fringe', organised by the city council and MOBO, will take place in the run up to the big night on February 7.

It is a showcase of all the ways black music and culture thrives in Sheffield and will include stage shows, live events and a panel evening.

See below for the full line-up of events for MOBO Awards Sheffield - The Fringe.

Kanya King, MOBO founder, speaking on stage at MOBO 2021.

Kanya King CBE, Founder and CEO, MOBO Awards, said: "We are proud to work with Sheffield City Council, local schools, music hubs and youth organisations to unveil 'MOBO Awards Sheffield – The Fringe'; a dynamic series of events poised to transform Sheffield into a vibrant hub of musical innovation and inspiration.

"Our goal with the Fringe is to celebrate black music and culture and work together to ignite creativity in the next generation of talent.

MOBO Awards nominees announced for 2023. Photo shows 2022 event including Little Simz' win (Credit: MOBO Organisation - Ashley Verse)

"From workshops in local schools, to a grassroots showcase with an impressive lineup of some of Sheffield's finest black music artists, an esteemed panel of music industry executives sharing insights and experiences, plus a special highlight – a MOBO city takeover at Sheffield's iconic Winter Garden for exciting daytime performances on the day of the awards.

"MOBO Awards Sheffield – The Fringe is more than an event – it's the start of a movement to foster community spirit and shine a spotlight on the rich cultural tapestry of Sheffield."

What events are on for MOBO Awards Sheffield - The Fringe in 2024?

Here are all the events lined up for 'MOBO Awards Sheffield - The Fringe.'

Monday, February 5, 7pm - 10.30pm at the Crucible Theatre: Showcase - Presented by Pattern and Push x Slambarz

An evening of high-quality music and a celebration of Sheffield’s upcoming artists.

Hosted by Pattern + Push and Slambarz, the showcase will see Sheffield-based artists, DJ sets and local dance groups take to the stage.

An original song, written to celebrate the MOBO Awards in Sheffield, will also be performed.

Tuesday, February 6, 6.30pm - 10pm, Sheffield City Hall: OFF THE RECORD presents; 'It's Time to MOBILISE'

Upcoming artists and those with a passion for music will hear from the people leading the way in the UK black music scene, at this expert panel event.

The yet to be announced lineup will be giving their insights into the music industry and encouraging young artists to persist with their aspirations. They’ll also be offering their advice on how to develop a career in this challenging yet rewarding sector in 2024.

In association with Sheffield-based artist manager and developer Omar Khan, the event will also see artist performances and special guests.

Sheffield Spotlight in the Winter Garden, February 7, 10am - 4pm

Sheffield’s African and Caribbean communities will be showcasing the city’s cultural and artistic talent in the lead up to the main event.

Some of the city’s best black-owned businesses will be sharing a range of products, from jewellery to clothing, and a range of food delicacies.

There will be live performances throughout the day, including a performance of spoken word from Ugandan born and Sheffield-bred, John Rwothomack, as well as singers Josie Wray, Azizajayen and African Drummer, Tongesayi – plus many more.

Sheffield Schools Welcome MOBO

Sheffield's schools will also be joining in on the celebration with a range of educational activities that aim to inspire the next generation of musicians and foster an appreciation for diversity and creativity.

Primary and secondary schools citywide have signed up to learn and perform ‘Blinded By Your Grace’ a song from MOBO nominee, Stormzy. The performances will be used to create a short film by The Sheffield Music Hub.

Bespoke workshops are also being put on, by current music artists, to help re-engage young people with education. These awe and wonder sessions will use the power of music to foster a sense of aspiration and achievement.

They’ll be given the opportunity to be mentored by some of the very best professionals from the Sheffield music scene and will be supported to write their own songs and design their own music productions.

What are the MOBO Awards?

The 26th annual MOBO Awards - Music of Black Origin - is the UK's biggest celebration of black music and culture and is being hosted in Sheffield for the first time on February 7 at the Utilita Arena.

Acclaimed artists like Little Simz, Stormzy, DojaCat, Idris Elba, Maya Jama and Drake are on the shortlist and are sure to be in attendance.