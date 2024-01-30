Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A music industry panel discussion and Q&A with key leaders in the British music industry will take place on Tuesday (February 6), as part of ‘MOBO Awards Sheffield: The Fringe’.

The event, named ‘It’s time to MOBOLISE’, will welcome successful figures from the major labels Sony Music, Warner Music and Universal Music to share expertise and help inspire the next generation of talent in Sheffield.

Attendees will also be treated to performances from Sheffield-based singer songwriter Josie Wray and Sheffield-based rap duo, Motion Boyz.

Kanya King, Founder and CEO of The MOBO Awards, said: "MOBO has always had social purpose at its core to help bring about positive change.

Kanya King, MOBO founder, speaking on stage at MOBO 2021.

"This is why we created MOBOLISE, a platform that supports and connects career opportunities to empower diversity, excellence and transformation in the workplace.

"MOBOLISE aims to create a more equitable industry and effect real, lasting, positive change one job at a time. It is indeed time to MOBOLISE and join the movement."

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which has been put together as part of MOBO Awards Sheffield: The Fringe in association with Sheffield-based artist manager Omar Khan.

MOBO Awards Sheffield: The Fringe, organised by Sheffield City Council in collaboration with MOBO and members of the local community, will take place in the run up to the awards show on February 7.

MOBO Awards 2021: Little Simz (Credit: MOBO Organisation, Ashley Verse)

Who is on the panel?

Glyn Aikins, Co-President, RCA UK / Co-Founder & Co-President Since 93, Sony Music UK

Glyn joined Sony Music in 2018 as Co-President of Since 93, a label partnership with RCA. Since its launch, he has signed, developed, and nurtured a new era of exceptional talent including Aitch and multi-BRIT nominated artist Cat Burns, who had the biggest selling single from a female artist in 2022 with Go.

Glyn more recently took up the co-President role for the UK arm of legendary label Sony Music RCA. A label company that’s historically been home to artists such as Pharrell Williams, Elvis Presley and Travis Scott.

Prior to joining Sony Music, he signed and developed the careers of artists including Artful Dodger, So Solid Crew, Roll Deep, Lethal Bizzle, Naughty Boy and Emeli Sandé, who went on to sell five million albums.

Jaz Karis | Artist, MOBO Awards 2024 Nominee, Best R&B / Soul

South London songstress and MOBO Awards 2024 nominee for Best R&B and Soul Act, Jaz Karis, grew up in church choirs and performing was within her from a young age.

Her parents would play Gospel, Soca and Soul around the house which ignited Jaz’s love for music and the rest is history.

Richard Castillo | Senior Vice President A&R, EMI Records, Universal Music UK

Rich has worked with some of the best artists in the world and has always leant towards the side of popular youth culture music.

His early career saw him find and manage MOBO Award winning group N Dubz and later saw him support the career of MOBO Award winning female rap artist Stefflon Don.

Over his 17-year career, he has worked in management, talent scouting and publishing, including running the Artist and Repertoire (A&R) team for Universal Canada, working as Senior Director at Sony Publishing and heading up A&R for Atlantic Records.

Shanice Edwards | A&R, Since 93, Sony Music UK

Shanice is a Junior A&R Manager at Since ’93 a Sony Music label, home to artists Cat Burns, METTE, Tyla, Tems and more.

A Birmingham native, her entry into the music industry came through studying music business in London where she freelanced in the live music space, eventually landing a job in A&R at Since ’93 in 2022.

Austin Daboh | Executive Vice President, Atlantic Records UK, Warner Music UK

Austin started his career at BBC Radio 1Xtra, before moving on to become CEO of the PR, promotion and talent agency The Hub Entertainment.

His career has seen him take up the role of Head of Music Culture and Editorial at Spotify UK, and Head of Editorial for UK & Ireland at Apple Music, a role in which he was responsible for the platform’s entire UK-based editorial and playlist ecosystem.