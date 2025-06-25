A well-known Sheffield funeral director has announced his retirement.

Michael Fogg, of Michael Fogg Family Funeral Directors, yesterday shared he was stepping down after more than 20 years.

It comes as the independent undertakers announced it has been acquired by Jepson Funerals Ltd, a handover that Michael said he “couldn’t be more proud of.”

“It's been a absolute privilege to post my adventures and take you with me,” wrote Mr Fogg in a heartfelt farewell on his Facebook page on June 24. “But it's time to sign off.”

Michael is widely known in Sheffield and beyond for his Facebook page, where he publishes often-emotionally-charged stories and musings from the day-to-day events of his business, which he began publishing in 2013.

He frequently writes about his experiences of meeting the families of loved ones his company lays to rest, as well as writing lengthy tributes. Today, the page has over 49,000 followers.

In his farewell post yesterday, Michael wrote how he is dyslexic and wanted to keep writing over the years to “show you don’t have to be perfect.”

He said: “In 2013, I decided to go on Facebook sharing the life of a funeral director.

“At that time [every] funeral director in Sheffield told me this is something we wouldn't do.

“I didn't hide I was an ordinary bloke of(f) a council estate in Sheffield. I couldn't spell, they today call it dyslexic. But I wanted to show you don't have to be perfect. You just have to be passionate about the vocation that you do to succeed.”

He also made headlines in 2019 when he repatriated Freddie Starr for free following the comedian’s death in Spain.

Michael wrote: “My team are the ones who are the real amazing people.

“And obviously my amazing wife Cheryl who stood by me each and every day. We went out together bringing people into care together for years. Without this lady I would have been nothing.

“My health has deteriorated so much over the years and it's now time I took a step back. This is why we have decided to dedicate time to each other myself and my wife.

“I'll still be calling in at our funeral home. I'll still be going out on service if a family request me to attend. But I'll be spending more time at our farm. Enjoying the North Yorkshire Dale's with Cheryl my pal Sid my dog, our sheep, lambs, chickens and miniature donkeys.

“Thank you, Michael Fogg.”

A subsequent post by new owners, the Jepson Family, said: “We are honoured to announce that our family has acquired Michael Fogg Funeral Directors.

“As a fifth-generation family-run funeral directors, we understand the importance of trust, tradition, and compassionate service. Our family shares the same values that Michael has so wonderfully upheld, and we are committed to continuing his legacy.

“Michael and Cheryl have built a fantastic business, and we are privileged to continue their work. We are delighted that Michael will remain very much involved during this transition.”

Michael has demonstrated his charitable side over the years - paying for some funerals personally, donating to various charities and helping local communities.

Michael also runs the ‘Mick & Cheryl’ YouTube page, where he publishes videos about his work and personal life.

The page drew national attention in 2022 when Michael visited the family of a murder victim, and subsequently said in a video: “If you take a life I believe we should put them in one of (those vehicles) that carry s*** around on farms and take them up to Knowsley, where there’s a safari park and in that safari park there are some lions.

“And I think if you take a life that’s what should happen.

“They should take you up to Knowsley Safari Park and throw you into the lion cage.”

He is an outspoken critic of Keir Starmer and the Labour Party’s premiership.