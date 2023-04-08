News you can trust since 1887
Proud widow of former Sheffield United player tells of final touching honour for much-loved husband

The proud widow of ex-Sheffield United player Ernie Oliver has told how she was deeply honoured when his good friend and funeral director Michael Fogg fulfilled his promise to carry her much-loved husband’s coffin.

By Jon Cooper
Published 8th Apr 2023, 07:20 BST

Ernest Oliver, of Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, died aged 73 after he suffered a stroke following a courageous battle with terminal cancer.

He had been friends with Michael Fogg, of Michael Fogg Family Funeral Directors, for about 15 years and he had always joked Michael must carry his coffin with the pallbearers when his time came.

Heartbroken widow Diane said: “Michael asked permission. He came to me when we pulled up at the crematorium. He had said would you allow me to carry Ernie’s coffin?

Pictured is much-loved former Sheffield United player Ernest Oliver, of Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, who sadly died aged 73 after he suffered a stroke following a courageous battle with terminal cancer.
Pictured is much-loved former Sheffield United player Ernest Oliver, of Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, who sadly died aged 73 after he suffered a stroke following a courageous battle with terminal cancer.

“And I didn’t know Ernie had asked him and I said, ‘Of course, it would be an honour’.

“He took Ernie’s picture down and he said it was the first time in his profession that he had teared-up.”

Born in Pitsmoor, Ernie played for Sheffield Boys, South Yorkshire Boys and eventually Sheffield United in the 1960s.

He was also a scout for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday before going into non-league management and, more recently, in 2018 he revived Doncaster Boys football with Doncaster Rovers.

Sheffield funeral director Michael Fogg, of Michael Fogg Family Funeral Directors, was honoured to have been a good friend of the late former Sheffield United player Ernest Oliver whose coffin he proudly carried at his funeral with fellow pall bearers.
Sheffield funeral director Michael Fogg, of Michael Fogg Family Funeral Directors, was honoured to have been a good friend of the late former Sheffield United player Ernest Oliver whose coffin he proudly carried at his funeral with fellow pall bearers.

The grandfather had been employed as a clerk of works at Yorkshire Metropolitan Housing but football was his passion and that never stopped even as he spent time training with his 12-year-old grandson Josh.

Diane said: “He had a choice to go to Sheffield United or Leeds United. His mum and dad weren’t wealthy so they decided to keep him close to home and local.

“He loved football. In 2018 he went on a mission to set up Doncaster Boys which had folded in 2000 and it took a long time but he did it. He put feelers out to schools in Doncaster and to Doncaster Rovers and on the day of the trials 2,000 kids turned up.”

Family, friends and football colleagues packed City Road Crematorium for Ernie’s funeral and there were floral tributes and condolences from Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers.

Mourners included those he had helped through the football ranks.

