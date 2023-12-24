Joshua provided the gift of life to four others after his tragic death.

A teenage boy who lost his life in a car crash last month gave the gift of life to four others following the tragedy.

Family and friends of beloved teenage Sheffield United fan, Joshua Patrick Atkins, paid their respects to him at an emotional funeral, one week before Christmas.

He passed away, aged just 17, after a crash in Stannington, Sheffield, on November 11, 2023.

Joshua had previously told his family of his desire to help others even after his death, resulting in his organs being donated, and "four people will get to spend Christmas with their loved ones" now, thanks to him.

Funeral director Michael Fogg, with the blessing of Joshua's family, paid tribute to the teenager after conducting his funeral.

He said: "Joshua's family can take comfort in the fact that Joshua himself had spoken about wanting to help others after his death. But nobody thought this was going to be so soon.

"But today, four people are spending time with their families and friends because this amazing, beautiful young boy wanted to help others.

"This Christmas there will be an empty seat at the table on Christmas Day in Joshua's home.

"But because of Joshua, four people will get to spend Christmas with their loved ones."

He thanked Joshua's parents and family for the honour of letting him and his team care for "a lad who will live on in others".

Joshua's friends organised a minute's applause in his memory in the 17th minute of Sheffield United's home fixture against Bournemouth on November 25 following his passing.

At his funeral, Joshua's red coffin, finished with a Sheffield United emblem, was carried by 16 of Joshua's young friends into the chapel where his service was held on Friday, December 15.

Funeral Director Mr Fogg said: "I've never seen this done before but so many wanted to do it, it was the only way possible... I personally believe it was amazing. You all did him proud lads."

Mr Fogg, who, with the permission of Joshua's family, shared details of the service online, said Joshua's former teachers stood at the roadside as the procession passed his old school.

He also described how locals in Hillsborough looked on in silence as the hearse and limosines passed with the letters "Forever 17" in the windows.

Joshua Patrick Atkins sadly died in a car crash in Stannington, aged 17. (Photo courtesy of Michael Fogg Funeral Directors)

The Sheffield United-themed coffin organised by the funeral directors for Joshua. (Photo courtesy of Michael Fogg Funeral Directors)

Following his tragic passing, a GoFundMe page was set up by family friend, Debbie Beeley, to raise money for the funeral and Joshua's family. It raised over £6,660 in just a single day.