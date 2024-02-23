Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield dad was given the send-off of his dreams when a New Orleans jazz band added some swing as he made his last ever journey.

Ever since he saw the famous opening to 'Live and Let Die' in 2006, William 'Bill' Bidwell, 79, wanted his funeral to have a bit more life to it.

Sheffield dad Bill Bidwell's last wishes were to be played out by a jazz band like the funeral scene from 'Live and Let Die.' When the day came, his dream was fulfilled with the help of daughter Shirley, jazz band Fallen Heroes and Michael Fogg Family Funeral Directors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would have been made up to know, then, that his last procession on February 15 was as lively as the James Bond flick.

Videos show how Bill was played out by jazz band 'Fallen Heroes,' who joined his family on the way to Grenoside Crematorium and made his send-off a day to remember.

Daughter Shirley Harper said: "Dad watched Live and Let Die in 2006 and said 'I want to be sent out like that.' He would say, 'I'm really looking forward to it.'

Shirley Harper with her dad Bill Bidwell, who she says was "a good friend as well as a dad."

"I said I would make it happen, even if I had to fly them out from New Orleans. He would have been so happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exciting 1973 film opens with a traditional 'jazz funeral' in New Orleans. Bill wanted the same two tunes - 'Just A Closer Walk With Thee' and 'New Second Line' - to play at his service.

Shirley said: "I contacted Michael Fogg Family Funeral Directors and said he wants this jazz band at his funeral. They said 'yep, we can do that.' The next day they phoned back to say they had found a band. I wanted to cry."

Jazz band Fallen heroes were arranged by Michael Fogg Family Funeral directors to add some swing to Bill Bidwell's final trip to Grenoside Crematorium.

The heartwarming procession was filmed by the funeral directors as Bill was led along Skew Hill to Grenoside Crematorium, with 'Fallen Heroes' playing as they walked.

Shirely said: "The second song is a lot more upbeat, and when we got outside the crematorium's cafe other people were looking out the windows and filming and dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was just amazing. You shouldn't be smiling at a funeral but I was just so chuffed. When I see dad again I hope he will say it was a good job."

William Bidwell was born in Londonderry and moved to Sheffield when he was a child. he joined the RAF and found a love for traveling with postings in the Maldives and Scotland. Shirley described him as a "culturered man" who loved many different kinds of music who always came back from his travels with unique keepsakes.