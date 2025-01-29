Macauley Arthurs: Funeral for 18-year-old killed in Sheffield crash was 'largest in 15 years,' says director
Macauley Arthurs died in hospital on December 23, 2024, in the wake of a Ford Fiesta crashing into a wall on East Bank Road in Arbourthorne.
Now, Sheffield funeral director Michael Fogg, who led the young man’s service yesterday (January 28) has penned his own tribute, saying: “Today there was more at this funeral then I've seen in over 15 years.”
Mr Fogg wrote on his business’ Facebook page: “Macauley, today is testament to you [...] You have turned the hearts of so many people it absolutely blew me away today.
“I personally thank each and everyone in the Arbourthorne community who today was absolutely unbelievable lining the streets where this lad grew up.
“[I want to thank] the traffic who stopped as the horse and carriage, limousines and 40-plus cars slowly made our way from this lad's home through the Arbourthorne estate [and] the lads who attended on bikes and quads who were absolutely brilliant so respectful.”
An inquest into Macauley’s death is due in July 2025.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed the 18-year-old was the driver of the Ford Fiesta and the crash occurred after a short pursuit.
The force says it has automatically referred itself to the police watchdog, the IOPC, over the incident.
