"He's ok. He's doing well and he's home but he asked me to say a big THANK YOU to the staff at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield for looking after him."

A Sheffield legend has sent a message to the city after being rushed to hospital.

Sheffield legend Tony Foulds gives the thumbs up after being rushed to hospital with what his family thought was a mini-stroke. Photo: Dan Walker/Twitter

Tony Foulds is beloved by people across Sheffield and beyond for his dedication to maintaining the Mi Amigo bomber crash memorial in Endcliffe Park.

His incredible story made the national news in 2019 when a flypast was organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the crash, in which all 10 crew on board the B-17 Flying Fortress died.

Dan Walker, who made the flypast happen after meeting Tony in the park and learning how he had dedicated his life to looking after the memorial there, today, Wednesday, November 1, issued a worrying health update.

Sheffield legend Tony Foulds poses with NHS workers after being rushed to hospital with what his family thought was a mini-stroke. Photo: Dan Walker/Twitter

Dan shared photos showing Tony giving the thumbs up and standing beside some of the NHS workers who helped him.

Tony, from Lowedges, was honoured in 2019 with a star on the Sheffield Legends Walk of Fame outside the town hall, alongside other city heroes including astronaut Helen Sharman, the late World Cup winner Gordon Banks and actor Sean Bean.

The 87-year-old was one of a group of schoolchildren who witnessed the American bomber crash in Endcliffe Park after its engines failed on February 22, 1944.

He and the other youngsters had been playing in the field there and the pilot, John Kriegshauser, bravely decided to fly the plane into adjoining woodland to avoid them.