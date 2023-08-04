The Royal Air Forces Association wants to repair and add new features to the memorial remembering the crew of the World War Two B17 bomber Mi Amigo, who died in February 1944.

The heavily damaged aircraft’s crew died after it crashed into the park, attempting to return to base in England. Now the city's RAF Association has launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise the money for the work on the memorial, announced by Sheffield Council last month

According to the RAF Association, descending below cloud, the crew saw open space, full of children playing.

They said in a statement announcing the funding campaign: “The brave airmen took the selfless decision to turn their stricken craft into nearby trees, thereby saving the children but at the cost of their own lives.“

In 1969 the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) Sheffield Branch donated the funds for a simple memorial which was dedicated that year in the park; it is located on a prominent pathway close to the crash site.

"RAFA now wish to restore the memorial in time for the 80th anniversary of this tragic, yet heroic event, in February 2024 and is hoping to raise £15,000 to do so."

To donate, log onto https://gofund.me/00c57613.

A memorial service for the Mi Amigo crew is held every year on the closest Sunday to February 22 at the memorial site in Endcliffe Park.

The 75th memorial event was covered nationally and included a joint USAF/RAF fly past watched by a huge crowd in the park and broadcast nationally.

The 80th Anniversary memorial service is scheduled for Sunday February 25 with representatives of the RAF, US Air Force, US Embassy officials, the Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire and Sheffield Council officials present.

The proposed improvements include:

> Complete replacement of the current timber posts and fences with lightweight painted steel posts and handrails to improve visibility and access;

> Reordering/repair of the uneven/sloping steps and provision of new and additional handrails;