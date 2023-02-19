On Sunday, February 19, a crowd gathered in the park by the memorial which Tony Foulds – who was one of those children – has lovingly tended since that tragic day in an inspiring act of dedication. Those present fell silent as the names of the crew were read aloud, in an emotional moment, before wreaths were laid at the memorial off a path just behind the meandering Porter Brook.
Royal Navy submariner Mark Ellwood was among those paying their respects. He said: “They made that ultimate sacrifice to save other people so it’s incredibly important when a bunch of servicemen have done something like that that it’s remembered.” Also present was Annie Espandju, who lives in Dunkirk, France, but is in Sheffield for a month volunteering. She told how she had been visiting the memorial every morning and was incredibly moved by Tony’s story after meeting him there. She said it was ‘so important’ to remember the crew of Mi Amigo.
The names of the Mi Amigo crew in full are: Vito R Ambrosio, Lyle J Curtis, Harry W Estabrooks, Melchor Hernandez, John Whicker Humphrey, John Glennon Kriegshauser, Robert E Mayfield, Maurice Douglas Robbins, Charles Henj Tuttle and George Malcolm Williams.