The closest Mango stores to Sheffield are currently in Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Derby

A leading fashion retailer is coming to Meadowhall as it continues its rapid expansion across the UK.

Mango, which describes itself as the 'home of Mediterranean style and culture', is set to open in the Lower Level, High Street, at the Sheffield shopping centre in spring 2024.

Mango was founded in 1984, opening its first shop in Barcelona, where its headquarters are still based.

Today it has around 13,000 employees across more than 100 countries worldwide.

Mango, which designs, makes and sells women's and men's clothing and accessories, has been in the UK since 1999.