An ambulance could be seen at the site, with dozens of schoolchildren gathered around the incident in Crosspool, which happened close the the entrance to Lydgate Junior as pupils were making their way to school.

The site is also close to the King Edward VII lower school playing fields, which are used as a route to both King Edwards and Tapton by pupils heading to lessons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ambulance was called to Manchester Road this morning after an emergency incident near three Sheffield schools near the start of the school day

Eye witnesses described tailbacks of traffic.

Buses were being diverted along Crookes Road and Lydgate Lane.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.