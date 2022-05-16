Officers were called the scene of the incident at 4.10am, in the early hours of Sunday (May 15), by a member of the public, after what was a reported burglary at the shop on Haggstones Road in Worrall, in the north of the city.

Four people had got out of a car before attacking the door with the pitchfork, according to police.

A gang shattered a glass door with a pitchfork to break into a Sheffield village store in the early hours of the morning, say police. File picture shows police cars

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “It is reported a vehicle, believed to be grey in colour approached the building.

"Four people got out and used a pitchfork to smash a glass pane on the door before gaining entry. A till was taken, before the car left again down Worrall Road.”

Enquiries are now ongoing, say officers who are currently investigating the case.

This afternoon, they put out an appeal for witnesses to come forward to try to help track down the people who were involved in the break-in.

They added: “Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries, who saw or heard anything suspicious around this time, or who has CCTV or dash cam footage which may have captured the incident, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 234 of May 15.