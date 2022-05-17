Man stable in hospital after emergency incident outside Sheffield Cathedral last night

East Parade, close to Sheffield Catherdral, was sealed off yesterday evening, along with some of the cathedral’s gardens, with police and paramedics at the scene.

Police this morning revealed that the incident had been a medical emergency. A man was taken to hospital afterwards by ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man at the centre of an emergency incident outside Sheffield Cathedral is now in a stable condition in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service reports of a man unconscious on East Parade in Sheffield at 6:30pm.

“The man was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is believed to be in a stable condition.”

Eye witnesses had reported four police cars and an ambulance at the scene with a number of officers visible and a police cordon in place.