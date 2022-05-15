Passengers waiting for the 2.50pm number 59 service from Royston to Barnsley were left waiting after it had to be pulled out of service because the tin was spilled on the vehicle.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said on Twitter: “Due to a customer spilling a tin of paint on the floor the service 59 from Royston to Barnsley at 14:50 will not be running. Sorry for any delays.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bus had to be taken out of a service after a passenger spilt a tin of paint

One observer on social media saw the funny side to the incident. He tweeted: “I bet the customer got so emulsional, probably want to gloss over it quickly.”

Earlier this week, South Yorkshire’s new mayor Oliver Coppard pledged to improve the county’s bus services, saying he believes major improvements to public transport are possible with investment and political will.