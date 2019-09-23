Man jailed for taxi driver robbery in Sheffield
A man has been locked up for over five years after robbing a taxi driver in Sheffield.
Arron Hammond, aged 27, threatened his victim with a screwdriver and escaped with £150. He struck on Monday, April 15 after getting into a taxi in Shiregreen and asking the driver to take him to Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough. Detective Constable Matt Welsh said: "Soon after Hammond got into the taxi, he pulled out a screwdriver and began threatening the man driving. He demanded that he handed cash over, whilst pointing the weapon at him."He fled the taxi, taking with him about £150 in cash and thankfully the driver was not injured."Thanks to the driver reporting the incident so quickly we were able to identify Hammond quickly too, through phone work and his phone records."He was arrested, charged and remanded into custody just three days later."
DC Welsh added: "This was a traumatic and distressing incident for the driver of the taxi and I'd like to praise him in coming forward and speaking to us. We need taxi drivers to report anything like this, so that we can act on it efficiently and identify those involved."I'm pleased that Hammond admitted his guilt and is now serving a substantial sentence for his crime."
Hammond pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.
He was jailed for a total of five years and four months.