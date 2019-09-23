Man still wanted by South Yorkshire Police over 'romance frauds'

A man wanted for questioning by South Yorkshire Police over ‘romance frauds’ has not yet been traced.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 07:31 am
Detectives believe John Eric Wells could hold vital information about three romance frauds in which victims lost a total of £400,000.

The 61-year-old is also believed to use the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings.

John Eric Wells

He is originally from South Yorkshire and is wanted in connection to incidents in Doncaster, Sussex and London since September 2014.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We welcome the contact we have had so far and are continuing to follow up lines of enquiry.

“We urge anyone who has any information which may assist us in finding John Eric Wells to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting investigation number A54532/17.”