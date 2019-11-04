Man remains in hospital after head-on crash in Rotherham
A man seriously injured in a head-on crash in Rotherham remains in hospital in a serious condition.
The 47-year-old man suffered life threatening head and chest injuries after the silver Skoda Octavia he was travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a white Vauxhall Astra van.
Emergency services were alerted to the smash on Potter Gill, Greasbrough, at around 2am on Saturday, November 2.
An injured man, believed to have been the only occupant of the Skoda, was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains today.
The driver of the Vauxhall Astra van, a 30-year-old man, was later detained by officers at his home address.
He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
He has since been released under investigation.
Witnesses to the crash, anyone who saw the van before the collision and anyone with dash cam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 91 of November 2.