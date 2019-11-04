Nine men due in court over sex offences in Sheffield

Nine men are due in court over sex offences against a girl in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 4th November 2019, 7:16 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 2:29 pm
Sheffield Crown Court

They were among 11 arrested over offences against one victim in Sheffield between 2010 and 2011.

Ten of the 11 suspects were charged with offences including rape.

One was charged with perverting the course of justice.

Nine of the men are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon for a pre-trial review.