Nine men due in court over sex offences in Sheffield
Nine men are due in court over sex offences against a girl in Sheffield.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 7:16 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 2:29 pm
They were among 11 arrested over offences against one victim in Sheffield between 2010 and 2011.
Ten of the 11 suspects were charged with offences including rape.
One was charged with perverting the course of justice.
Nine of the men are due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court this afternoon for a pre-trial review.