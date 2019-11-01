The incident happened in Longley Hall Road. (Google Street View)

In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 11.10am this morning officers were carrying out a warrant at a property on Longley Hall Road. Whilst at the address, an officer was assaulted by a man carrying a hammer. “The officer was taken to hospital for minor injuries and has since been discharged. “A 34 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.”